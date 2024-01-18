Justice Smith Jokes About Why White People Should 'Shorten' The Title For His Upcoming Movie; See What He Had To Say

If you do not already know, Justice Smith’s new film is coming out in March of this year, and the trailer has already caused quite a ruckus with its controversial theme. The film, which is called The American Society of Magical Negroes, stars Justice Smith alongside a predominantly black cast. Here is what Smith said about it.

What did Justice Smith say about the film?

Justice Smith, who talked to TMZ on his way out of the LAX airport yesterday, was asked about his upcoming film which is titled The American Society of Magical Negroes. Justice joked that white people should just shorten the name to American Society if they want to avoid getting side-eyed in the public. The actor was joking of course, but it really was a nice leeway into the movie which does deal with a pretty sensitive topic.

The joke also reminded people of a scene from the film’s trailer when Justice’s character told his mentor that they should change the name of the organization to something a bit less politically charged like “The Magical Society of Magical Black People”, but then says that the name does not have the same ring as the actual one.

Justice went on to say that even though this film is a satirical comedy, it does poke fun at the ‘Magical Negro’ trope that has been widely used in various forms of media throughout the ages. Characters like Bubba in Forrest Gump, Red in The Shawshank Redemption, and John Coffey in The Green Mile. Smith also mentioned that he has been traveling a lot for the film and he will also travel to the Sundance Film Festival where the film will premiere on 19th January. He has another film that will premiere there this year- I Saw The TV Glow.

What is the movie about?

The American Society of Magical Negroes revolves around a man named Aren (Justice Smith), who learns about the existence of a magical society of black people. He joins the secret society called The American Society of Magical Negroes and learns about how these magical black people use their powers to keep the white people comfortable and happy, which makes them docile and much less hostile to other people of color.

The movie has a predominantly black cast including David Alan Grier from The Color Purple and comedian Nicole Byer. The film’s trailer has gotten quite a mixed review from the audience who are torn about the portrayal in the movie. If you are intrigued by the name and the topic, you can watch it for yourself when it hits the screens on 22nd March, 2024.

