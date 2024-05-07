Kunwar Amar Singh is widely recognized for his stint in a popular rom-com drama Dil Dosti Dance, and is currently garnering appreciation for his character Tapesh in the superhit television series Anupamaa. Through his exceptional performances in several shows, he has secured a substantial fanbase.

Recently in an interview with ETimes TV, Kunawar Amar has opened up about his perspective towards Bigg Boss and what held him back from participating in the show.

Why does Kunwar Amar reject the Bigg Boss offer?

In a recent interview with the aforementioned publication, Kunwar Amar Singh revealed his reason behind not participating in Bigg Boss. He confessed that one’s ‘darkest shade’ comes out on the show due to its concept. Elaborating the same he said, “You don't even want to reveal it but that environment is bound to unveil those shades of me.”

Kunwar Amar highlighted that Bigg Boss gives a kind of fame that isn’t useful in an actor’s career. Therefore, he is not okay with participating in that show. However, he would want to do new projects and Bigg Boss can offer that much only.

In the same interview, the Anupamaa star stated that he is now more spiritually inclined, which made him emotionally stronger. He further added, "Before I used to do a lot of things with emotions, now I rationalize it and differentiate it whether the person is using my emotions for their motive or they are genuine."

Singh’s thought process has completely changed since he became inclined towards spirituality.

Kunawar Amar Singh in Anupamaa

In the show, Kunwar Amar Singh’s character of Tapesh aka Titu is a dance teacher at Anupamaa Dance Academy and is a love interest of Dimpy aka Nishi Saxena. After the death of Dimpy’s husband in the show, the two of them are romantically involved.

Speaking of the show’s cast, includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, and many others.

More about Kunwar Amar Singh

Kunwar Amar Singh is popularly known as Reyansh Singhania in teen drama Dil Dosti Dance. He made his career debut in Dance India Dance. He also appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Naamkaran, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and now Anupamaa.

Later he participated in Dare 2 Dance and Nach Baliye 5.

