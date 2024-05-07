Popular TV show Imlie is soon going off air. The cast and the crew of the drama series have already wrapped up the shoot of their much-loved project. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Sai Ketan Rao, who played the lead role of Agasthya as well as Surya Pratap Reddy on Imlie, spoke about what the show actually deserved. He also expressed gratitude for essaying two diverse characters in the same show.

Sai Ketan Rao feels there is lot to be explored in Imlie

During the chat, Sai Ketan Rao said that although he respects the channel’s decision to take down Imlie, he also sees a lot of potential in the show. The actor stated, “I feel it deserves at least a time slot change or an extension because it has a lot of story to tell. All said and done, I am immensely grateful that I got the opportunity to play two brilliant characters, Surya and Agastya. I mean who gets to play such diverse roles, that too in one show."

In an interaction earlier, Sai talked about how the recent turn in the show's storyline didn't go in its favor and affected its ratings drastically. He said that Agasthya's death became a major reason behind viewers losing interest in the drama.

The Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali also shared his response when he was told Imlie was shutting down. He quoted, “Some shows are now going off-air within 3 months or within a month or two as well. My first reaction was, it's part of my job, part of my journey. If a journey is starting, it will end eventually. I gave my best, people loved it, that matters to me a lot.”

About Imlie

The daily soap premiered in November 2020 and in a short span of time, it managed to garner a huge fan base. It entertained audiences for years before concluding the story recently.

Backed by Gul Khan under her banner 4 Lions Films, Imlie started with Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles. The third and the current generation of the show featured Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists.

