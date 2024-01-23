Olivia Wilde Says Her Kids Are 'Giant Teenagers'; The Actress Director Opens Up About Her Family

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde attended the opening night of Kate Berlant's one-woman show Kate on Sunday, January 21. There, she gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE about her two kids, Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine, whom she shares with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

What did Olivia say about her children?

The director of the 2019 teen comedy Booksmart has two kids with her ex, actor Jason Sudeikis: 9-year-old Otis and 7-year-old Daisy. Olivia told PEOPLE how much she love them and how fast they are growing up. She said, "They're so great. They're huge, and they're so healthy and happy. I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."

The doting mother said that her kids are musicians, athletes, and really cool people, "They both play drums, and they sing, and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family." Olivia talked about the songs played in their home and how they have become a Taylor Swift household. They also listen to Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. The Don't Worry Darling actress spilled Daisy has also brought Dua Lipa into the mix now, "but we're like Taylor first."

Advertisement

How is Olivia’s relationship with her ex Jason Sudeikis?

Both Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are "devoted parents," one of the sources close to the pair has said. The couple had started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. However, they never went ahead with the wedding and called off their engagement in 2020.

The two of them had some trouble co-parenting at first, and Jason came under fire for serving Olivia with custody papers when she was on the CinemaCon stage back in 2022. The actor and comedian apologized for this later.

Furthermore, Jason and Olivia fought in court over where their children will live. But their custody case was finally settled in September of 2023, and since then, the two actors have been co-parenting pretty well.

ALSO READ: Jason Sudeikis to pay USD 27000 monthly in child support to Olivia Wilde as they reach custody settlement