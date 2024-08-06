‘One-Season Person’: Peter Sarsgaard Hints At Not Returning For Presumed Innocent Season 2

Presumed Innocent is coming back to the screens, however, one of the most appreciated actors from the series, Peter Sarsgaard might not be a part of it. The Green Lantern actor, recently opened up talking about how he likes to experiment with new roles and not return for the same one again.

Starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Sarsgaard portrayed the character of a fictional Chicago prosecutor, Tommy Molto.

While the audience is hugely excited to embrace a new case in the acclaimed series, Presumed Innocent, The Magnificent Seven actor teased that he might not make a return.

Talking to IndieWire, Peter Sarsgaard stated that he is not an actor who does sequels, seemingly teasing that he won't be seen in season 2 of the aforementioned series.

"I think I’ve only ever done one season of anything. I think I’m a one-season person," he added further while talking to the outlet.

In the series, Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of Rusty Sabich, while Sarsgaard is seen as the chief deputy prosecutor Tommy Molto who is standing against Rusty.

Sarsgaard went on to add that he is habitual in saying hello to new characters and at the same time saying goodbye to old ones while expressing happiness over the things that have been so far.

Advertisement

Talking about bidding farewell to his old characters, the Garden State actor added that saying goodbye to roles is valuable, as then you start seeking new inspiration and looking out for a change.

He continued, “I get asked all the time, 'Did I gain weight? Lose weight? Grow a beard?' All of that. I’m sort of just doing all of that all the time."

Further spilling the tea the actor mentioned that if he would stick to the same role, he would enter the same “territory” over and over again. Talking about his acting experience, Peter Sarsgaard added that it is also valuable that he has had a chance to meet many people along the route of playing the different characters.

Shedding light on his role from the AppleTV+ series, Presumed Innocent he opened up stating that Tommy Molto was misunderstood and that he is not a villain but just another character who lives by himself.

Advertisement

Presumed Innocent is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel. The book was previously adapted into a film, having the same name that starred Harrison Ford in the leading role.

Presumed Innocent, the series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

ALSO READ: Is Jake Gyllenhaal Addicted To Fashion and Clothing? Report Says THIS