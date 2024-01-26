Road House Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Patrick Swayze's Iconic Role In The Action Packed Reboot

Doug Liman's updated adaptation of the 1989 classic, Road House, features Jake Gyllenhaal as the Mr. Rogers of bar brawls. In the trailer, which is nearly two and a half minutes of nonstop knockouts, Gyllenhaal leads as Elwood Dalton, an ex-UFC middleweight fighter who takes one too many hits, and it’s not clear he can or wants to get back up. He’s living out of his beat-up car and participating in underground fighting rings when he’s found by Jessica Williams‘ bar owner, who invites him to come work for her.

Exploring the trailer of the action-packed reboot, Road House

“A friend of mine suggested I come talk to you. I own a roadhouse out in the Florida Keys. Lately, it’s been attracting the wrong clientele,” she tells him, adding, “I can pay you good money. Judging by your car, you need that shit.”

Gyllenhaal's fighter believes no one wins a fight, but a series of bad men, including Billy Magnussen’s rich developer Grant and an over-aggressive, in-your-face roughneck played by boxer and MMA fighter Conor McGregor. The film showcases McGregor's first-ever film role and Gyllenhaal's unique perspective on fighting.

As Grant throws all the men he has at the bar and Elwood, Gyllenhaal fights back against Grant’s plan to build a bullshit resort for rich assholes in the only way he knows how. “Guy’s all nice and shit like he’s Mr. Rogers or something, but then he beats the living shit out of you,” Arturo Castro’s character tells Magnussen while they’re floating on a yacht. “Really interesting guy overall.”

All the while, Castro’s still wearing the marks of a disastrous fight earlier with Elwood, in which the former MMA middleweight asked a group of men, including JD Pardo, “Before we start, do you have insurance? Is your coverage good? You have dental? Is there a hospital nearby? Is it, like, too far?” just seconds before he lays them all out in a parking lot.

The trailer showcases McGregor's antagonist, Daniela Melchior's local lifesaver, Ellie, and scenes from UFC 285 weigh-ins in Las Vegas, bringing Liman's rowdy style to Road House, including headbutts and boat explosions.

Joaquim de Almeida, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, and Darren Barnet also star in the film, based on the 1989 Road House screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin, with a story by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and Henry. Written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, produced by Joel Silver, and executive produced by J.J. Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar, the film is set to debut on Prime Video on March 21.

Doung Liman says he's boycotting the SXSW premiere of Road House

Doung Liman known for directing Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Edge of Tomorrow said that he would not appear for the reimagining’s SXSW premiere of Road House in March after Amazon MGM Studios decided to not give it a theatrical release.

Liman said, "When Road House opens the SXSW film festival, I won’t be attending. The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there."

He continued, "My plan had been to silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don’t speak up about Amazon, who will? So here we go."

Liman added, "When Amazon bought MGM, one of the few remaining studios making big commercial films for theatrical release (movies like Bond, Creed) they announced that they would put a billion dollars into theatrical motion pictures, releasing at least 12 a year. They touted it as 'the largest commitment to cinemas by an internet company.' I can tell you what they then did to me and my film Road House, which is the opposite of what they promised when they took over MGM."

