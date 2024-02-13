Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Cilian Murphy, RDJ & More Gather At Star-Studded Event

In anticipation of the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Hollywood's elite gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the exclusive Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The event, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, brought together renowned actors, directors, and artists recognized for their outstanding contributions to cinema.

Oppenheimer Team Takes the Spotlight

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and others from the cast of Oppenheimer attended the luncheon. The film leads this year's nominations with an impressive 13 nods.

Barbie's Glamorous Presence

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell and America Ferrera, nominees for Barbie, added glamour to the event. Barbie secured eight nominations, showcasing its strong presence in this year's Oscar race.

Poor Things Earns Acclaim

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, nominated for Poor Things, joined the star-studded gathering. The film earned 11 nominations, making it a noteworthy contender at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Maestro's Musical Touch

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, nominated for Maestro, brought their talent to the luncheon. The musical drama received acclaim with nominations in various categories.

Other Stars Who Attended the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Paul Giamatti (Nominated for The Holdovers), Lily Gladstone (Nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon), Jon Batiste (Nominated for American Symphony), and Sandra Hüller (Nominated for Anatomy of a Fall) were among the other prominent stars present at the event. Each nominee contributed to the diverse and competitive landscape of this year's Oscars.

As the Oscars approach, the nominees' luncheon set the stage for a thrilling awards season. The diverse array of films and talents celebrated at the event promises an exciting and competitive ceremony on March 10th at the Dolby Theatre. With stellar nominees and compelling stories vying for the coveted statuettes, the 96th Academy Awards are poised to be a night of glamour, celebration, and recognition for the best in cinematic achievements.