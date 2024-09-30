Peaky Blinders Movie: Netflix Drops First Look Of Cillian Murphy Returning As Tommy Shelby- SEE Here

Peaky Blinders has officially begun production, and simultaneously, Netflix dropped the first look of Cillian Murphy as the titular Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby. Steven Knight, the creator of the hit, long-running eponymous series, has written the script for the film, and Tom Harper, who has helmed several episodes of the show, will direct it.

The show, which premiered in 2013 on BBC Two, was later acquired by Netflix, which tapped into a whole new segment of viewers, making the show one of the most beloved shows on the streaming platform. Its sixth and final season aired in 2022, and in June, the feature film was revealed to be in the works.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…” the Quiet Place II actor said in a statement at the time. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” he added.

Although the series could be considered Murphy’s breakout role, he is headed into the film’s production as an Oscar-winning actor — an honor he earned for his role portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer.

Murphy also co-produces the film alongside Knight, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are on board as executive producers. Although the details of the film’s cast are shrouded in secrecy, it was revealed last month that Murphy’s fellow Irishman, Barry Keoghan, has been cast for an undisclosed role, and so has the Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson.

“I’m excited. The script is brilliant, excited to be with Cillian and Rebecca.” Keoghan said in a recent interview with Collider. The plot is rumored to follow the Shelby family as they face new challenges in terms of radical, social, and political reforms due to their rising fame.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on Netflix.