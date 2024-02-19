People's Choice Awards 2024: Loki Wins Sci-fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year In One Of The First Awards Of The Night

The 49th People’s Choice Awards has officially kicked off at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Loki winning one of the early accolades at the fan-voted awards ceremony. The Tom Hiddleston starrer show has bagged the People’s Choice Sci-Fi/ Fantasy Show of the Year Award by besting others contending shows like The Witcher, The Mandalorian, Ghosts, Secret Invasion, Black Mirror, Ashoka, and American Horror Story: Delicate in the category.

Here's what the actor, who is also in the run for the Male TV Star of the Year Award tonight, said while receiving the award;

Tom Hiddleston receives People’s Choice Award for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show for Loki

Accepting the 2024 People’s Choice Awards amidst enthusiastic cheers from the audience, Tom Hiddleston said, “Thank you so much. I am so grateful for this great honor. It is such a privilege to receive this People's Choice Award from you, the audience, the people for whom we make this work, and who allow us to do what we do. I am so proud of season 2 of Loki as a performer and producer.”

He continued, “I must say I share this with the hundreds of brilliant artists who helped to make Loki what it was.” Hiddleston then proceeded to thank the cast and crew members of the highly acclaimed show, before adding, “I have played Loki for 14 years and the journey has meant the world to me, and I couldn't have done it without you. Your passion, your curiosity, and your love for Loki is the reason I am standing here.”

Tom Hiddleston received the aforementioned award from Joe Manganiello and Megan Fox.

Tom Hiddleston praises fiancée Zawe Ashton at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

In his acceptance speech for Loki, Tom Hiddleston did not forget to give a nod to his fiancée, Zawe Ashton. In a touching shout-out to her, the Loki star said, “Zawe, none of this makes sense without you. Thank you for your love and support every step of the way.”

Ashton, who played a villain in last year’s The Marvels, began dating Hiddleston after the duo met while co-starring in Betrayal in 2019. People confirmed in March 2022 that the pair were engaged.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, are airing live on NBC, Peacock, and E!