Percy Jackson Finale: Showrunners Talk About Honoring Lance Reddick's Zeus And The Future Of The Character

Percy Jackson completed his quest. At least for season one of the show. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season finale episode that aired Tuesday, January 30 shows the title character played by Walker Scobell confronting two Greek gods and realizing that his adventures have just begun and there might be more challenges for him in the future.

The finale episode kept in line with Rick Riordan’s novel, the source material for the series.

While Disney is yet to greenlight the next season of the show, season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was special for one heartbreaking reason. It marked the final performance of the late star Lance Reddick. Reddick, who played Zeus, passed away just weeks after shooting for the show. Amid the first season of the very well-received Disney series coming to an end, the showrunners, Jonathan Steinberg and Dan Shotz opened up about honoring Reddick’s character Zeus in the future.

Here's what they said about shooting with Lance Reddick in his final days and the future of his character in an interview with Variety.

Lance Reddick believed Percy Jackson and the Olympians was ‘Shakspearean’

Dan Shotz in an exclusive interview with Variety revealed that while prepping to play Zeus in Percy Jackson, the late actor kept calling the book, which served as the source material for the series Shakespearean. “He kept using the word ‘Shakespearean’ and feeling that pressure of, ‘I’m in this high-end play - I need to deliver gravitas,’ Shotz said. The showrunner also revealed that Reddick understood he was part of a big project and hence he put a lot of pressure on him in the short time he had with the series.

Speaking about what made Lance Reddick the perfect pick to play Zeus in the show, Jonathan Steinberg, another creator of the show said, “We wanted Zeus to be someone who needs to be constantly convincing himself that everything is fine and under control. That felt like it came with a little more of theater, a little bit of projection of his own authority, but also senses real presence. When you take all of those ideas and start looking for a person who embodies them, they just start to look like Lance.” Speaking highly of the late actor, Steinberg added, “He is so - was so regal and able to convey so many different things at the same time.”

How do the showrunners plan to honor Lance Reddick and his character in the future?

Recasting for Zeus is unfortunately the only viable option the creators of Percy Jackson are left with. They, however, do realize it will be difficult to give way to a new actor after Lance Reddick commanded the role with his exceptional acting ability.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve had to deal with something like this,” Steinberg told Variety about recasting a new actor for the role of Zeus in the upcoming season/seasons of Percy Jackson. Speaking of honoring Reddick while choosing another actor to play his part in the future, he said, “The way we tried to approach it in the past is that you are both trying to honor his performance and the character he helped define and create, and also to make space for someone new to do the same thing, and to have some room for their voice to come through as well. It's difficult to have two different human beings inhabit the same character. But life happens, and sometimes that's where you are.”

“I think his [Lance Reddick] mark on that role will be felt with whoever steps into his shoes,” he added, while promising, “We’ll do the best we can to make sure that you [audience] feel him in whatever the character is moving forward.”

Shotz on the other hand believes “Lance Reddick will be immortalized as Zeus.”

Lance Reddick passed away on March 17, 2023, at age 60, not long after the production of Percy Jackson wrapped. Following the finale episode on January 30, a title card pays tribute to the late actor, whose last on-screen performance happens to be Zeus in the show, “In loving memory of Lance Reddick,” the card read.

