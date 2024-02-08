Percy Jackson And The Olympians Renewed For A Second Season At Disney: Details Here

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger at the organization's latest quarterly earnings call. Season 1 of the show has been streamed for over 110 million hours across both Disney+ and Hulu. Divided by the season’s total runtime, the streaming figures translate to roughly 20.6 million total views, Iger informed during the earnings meet on Wednesday, January 7. Here's everything we know about the new season of Percy Jackson so far.

Percy Jackson Season 2 will adapt The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan

Percy Jacksons and the Olympians season 1, based on Rick Riordan’s book The Lightning Thief saw the titular character played by Walker Scobell come to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus, played by the late Lance Reddick accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Percy Jackson and his friends Annabeth and Grover played by Leah Sava Jefferis and Aryan Simhadri respectively, set out on a trek across America to find and restore order to Olympus in the recently concluded season.

Like Season 1, Season 2 of the series will also be based on one of Riordan's books. Adapting the story from The Sea of Monsters, the second book in the author's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, season 2 of the show will feature Percy and some of his demigod friends embarking on a maritime adventure to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

Advertisement

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure, and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble cast and creative talent that brings this story to life,” she added.

Rick Riordan, the author of the story who also served as one of the showrunners for Season 1, said on the show's renewal, “I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to #DisneyPlus! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Who will be returning for Percy Jackson Season 2?

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will all reprise their roles in season 2 of the show along with other familiar and new faces. Disney will also have to overcome the challenge of filling the void left by the late Lance Reddick, who portrayed Zeus on the show. Reddick unfortunately passed away in March 2023, before Percy Jackson season 1 could hit the screens. Who will be the new actor to take on his role? Only time will tell.

Do we have a release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

No release date or even a release window for Percy Jackson season 2 has been announced yet. That being said, with the raging popularity of the show among viewers which the aforestated viewers and streamers count stands proof of, there's a chance fans won't have to wait too long for season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was created by Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg, and Dan Shotz. The trio also served as EPs along with Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan, James Bobin, Bert Salke, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Monica Owusu-Breen, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J Goldberg.

ALSO READ: Disney Reveals 2026 Release Window for Frozen 3 Amidst Franchise Expansion: Report