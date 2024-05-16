'It's Just Weird': Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals The One Taylor Swift Lyric She Couldn't Endorse

Never Have I Ever star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, successfully made it into the hit list of Swifties as she recently took to the internet to express her dissatisfaction and confusion with one of the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s track, I Hate It Here, which was a part of Swift’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poet Department.

Ramakrishnan in her now-deleted post questioned the line where Swift talked about her 1830s era, which she found a little difficult to interpret. However, Swifties wasn’t very happy with the comments of the actress, as they bashed her out with the hate comments.

What did Maitreyi Ramakrishnan say about Taylor Swift’s song?

On April 20, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took to her Twitter account and expressed her point of view about Swift’s song in the now-deleted post. The actress talked about Swift's song I Hate It Here, which was a part of the surprise second volume of The Tortured Poet Department, named The Anthology. In the song, Swift sings, “My friends used to play a game where/ We would pick a decade/ We wished we could live in instead of this/ I'd say the 1830s but without all the racists/ And getting married off for the highest bid." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Things were going just fine until Ramakrishnan got bugged by the part where Swift talked about the 1830s era, which she found odd. “I’ll start. The 1830s line is weird. It’s just wired objectively,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan then wrote, as retrieved via Sportskeeda , inviting a major backlash upon her from the Swifties. The actress later clarified that she just found the abrupt mention of the 1830s a little old.

ALSO READ: What Is Taylor Swift's Karma Album Theory? Speculations Rise Again as Fortnight Singer Debuts Orange Costumes at Eras Tour

The feud between Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Swifites: Explained

On 21 April, Ramakrishnan was forced to tweet once again as she first-handedly experienced the wrath of Swifties. She marked how the fanbase of Swift is making it extremely difficult to discuss her songs in public. “Alright, this is why we can’t have convos about Taylor Swift smh. ppl ruin the fun when we all just wanna appreciate and have fun with her music smh it’s literally all love,” Never Have I Ever star wrote.

I Hate It Here delves into the longing for an imaginary world, a different space and time. Swift apparently saw this world in the 1830s however acknowledging the age’s drawbacks, the singer noted that this time could have been her era if only racism didn’t exist then. For the Never Have I Ever actress the lyrics made sense but the mention of the 1830s didn’t. She wrote, “*OUT OF CONTEXT ITS WEIRD* TRUST ME WE’VE ALL SEEN THE EXPLANATIONS LETS ALL TAKE A BREATH.”

However, the saga of tweets didn’t end there as Ramakrishnan still had to remind fans that she did not hate the song but just mentioned one part that simply bothered her. The actress further called out the overprotected fans who as per Ramakrishnan were acting as gatekeepers for the fanbase, making it difficult to constructively discuss Swift’s song. “I wasn't even hating?? Y'all gatekeep the fandom and make it hard to also appreciate her music without feeling like you're not die-hard enough to call yourself a fan. it just sucks," she stated.

Though the singer later mentioned that the 1830s has its own context and as she listened to the song over, it did kinda make sense to her. But it was already too late for her to be marked red by Swifties who were not so happy with her critical take on Swift's song.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Does Taylor Swift's 'This Is Not Taylor's Version' T-Shirt on Paris Eras Tour Mean? Fans Theorize Rep TV Again