Percy Jackson And The Olympians Episode 7: What Is Hades’ Helm Of Darkness? Explained

In episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hades' Helm of Darkness is used in the quest for Zeus' Master Bolt, raising questions about its powers. Hades is revealed to not be responsible for stealing the Master Bolt, as Chiron and Dionysus suspected. He also reveals he doesn't care about jealous disputes among Percy Jackson's Greek gods and does not desire Master Bolt at all.

Hades reveals that he kept Sally Jackson in the Underworld to lure Percy, suspecting he stole something. The Fury Alecto attacked Percy on a school trip to New York City, seeking a magical item in Percy Jackson's world. Hades' revelations reveal they sought the god of the Underworld's Helm of Darkness.

ALSO READ: Percy Jackson AND The Olympians Episode 7: What Is The Meaning Of Poseidon's Flashback? Rick Riordan EXPLAINS

What is Hades’ Helm Of Darkness?

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7, the Helm of Darkness is Hades' symbol of power, symbolizing his dominance over the Underworld. Similar to Zeus' Master Bolt and Poseidon's trident, the Helm solidifies Hades' power. The helmet was stolen before the Master Bolt, and the god of the Underworld desires its return due to the powers it grants him.

Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians do not yet describe Hades' powers, but the original book series provides context. The Helm of Darkness allows Hades to blend completely into shadow and darkness. While wearing it, Hades cannot be seen, touched, or heard and can pass through any solid matter. Similarly, the Helm of Darkness radiates an aura of fear that can drive people insane though only when Hades is wearing it, explaining why mortals often fear the dark.

In episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hades accuses Percy of taking the Helm of Darkness. Percy is initially unaware of the suspicion but eventually deduces that Ares stole the Helm and the Master Bolt, with the god of war conspiring with Kronos to initiate a war between the gods.

Ares is revealed to be being used by Kronos, who hired Luke Castellan to steal Zeus' Master Bolt and the Helm of Darkness. Ares uses these to start a war by framing Percy Jackson, only for Luke's shoes to drag them into Tartarus, where Kronos is rising to power. These revelations will likely be explored in Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 as season 1 concludes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7 recap

In the 7th episode, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover trick Procrustes, also known as Crusty, into showing them the door to the Underworld. Crusty, unaware of their plan, traps them in his waterbeds, and Annabeth uses her invisibility to trap him. Then they enter the Underworld through a trapdoor, where they encounter the boatman Charon leading souls into Hades' realm. Percy bribes Charon with drachmas but instead calls the guard dog, Cerberus, a giant three-headed dog.

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover outrun Cerberus, a giant dog, but get lost. Percy draws Riptide, ready to kill him, but the giant dog just wants a pet. Annabeth calms the monster and uses Luke's flying shoes to fly them up a cliff. Cerberus wakes up, and Percy squeezes a squeaky ball, sending Annabeth to safety. Unfortunately, before they leave for Hades’ palace, Grover realizes he lost his pearl to get out of the Underworld.

Percy plans to save his mom and free Annabeth and Grover from the Underworld after finding a bolt. They walk through Asphodel, where souls of the dead transform into trees, haunted by regret. Cerberus closes in, and they flee. Annabeth gets lost and calls them over, unsure of her fate. She uses a pearl to leave the Underworld, trusting Poseidon and gives Percy a pep talk.

Advertisement

Percy and Grover encounter a mysterious desert, but Grover's flying shoes malfunction and drag him into a giant pit called Tartarus. Percy uses his sword to stop the shoes from sliding, and they fall into the pit. Percy falls and lands on something in his backpack. When he opens it, he finds the Master Bolt in his backpack. Percy realizes that the bag isn’t his, but it’s the one Ares gave him. They can leave now with the bolt, but they need to save Percy’s mom. They continue to Hades’ palace.

Percy and Grover meet Hades. Hades offers a snack and invites Percy to see his mom, who is a statue. Hades claims he saved her life, and they plan to trade. Percy refuses to make the trade, refusing to give up the bolt. Hades has no idea what he’s talking about. Hades doesn’t want the Master Bolt. He just wants his Helm, the Helm of Darkness. It was used to steal the Master Bolt and was stolen days before the solstice.

In the diner, Sally summons Poseidon, played by Toby Stephens. Sally decides to send Percy to Camp Half-Blood, allowing him to learn before the Greek Gods try to use him. Sally allows Percy to become who he is without the influence of the Gods. Poseidon reveals that they will meet when Percy is ready, and Poseidon will be by Percy's side. After leaving the Underworld, Annabeth picks up Percy and Grover on the beach. Ares approaches with his sword drawn. Percy pulls out Riptide, and they’re going to fight.

Unfortunately, the episode ends, setting up a major battle in the season finale.

ALSO READ: Percy Jackson Season 1 Finale: Release Date, Streaming Details and More to Know