Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episode 7: Release Date, Plot Details, Where To Watch & More

With only a few more episodes remaining before the season 1 finale releases, Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians show is a successful adaptation of the book series, following its 2010 and 2013 movies. Author Rick Riordan is involved in the series. The first season has received positive reviews, with a 96% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Disney+ streaming series premiered on December 19, 2023.

Let us dive into the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episode 7 release date, where to watch, its plot, and more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Episode 7 release date and where to watch

Episode 7 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will hit Disney+ on Tuesday, January 23. The episode titled We Find Out the Truth Sort Of will be the second-to-last of the show's first season.

The episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are released at 2 am GMT on Wednesdays. That means the episodes hit Disney Plus around the world at the following times:

2 am GMT on Wednesdays

9 pm ET on Tuesdays

6 pm PT on Tuesdays

1 pm AEDT on Wednesdays

The first six episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available to stream on Disney+.

What will the plot of episode 7 be?

According to the after-credits teases for the next week's episode, the trio, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover will be facing a lot in the show's upcoming episodes. The teaser suggests that the episode will adapt certain sequences for the first time, similar to Percy Jackson and the Olympians' adaptations of St. Louis Arch and Waterland.

In episode 7, Poseidon and Sally will share the screen, a change from the books. The Disney+ show adapts Rick Riordan's Greek mythology-infused young adult novel, The Lightning Thief, based on the 2005 novel. Percy, raised by his single mother Sally, learns that he is the son of Poseidon and seeks to learn more about his father despite struggling with complex feelings about the god.

While speaking with Variety, co-creator, and co-showrunner Jon Steinberg and Rick Riordan revealed that Sally and Poseidon will appear in a flashback in Percy Jackson episode 7, a scene which did not take place in the book series.

What happened in Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 was filled with a climactic story that revealed the show's half-bloods, Olympian gods, and Percy's quest for Zeus' master bolt. After the similarly major story reveals of Percy Jackson episode 5, the trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover headed to Las Vegas to rendezvous with Hermes. There, they entered the Lotus Hotel and Casino in an attempt to convince the god of travelers to aid them in getting to Los Angeles so that their quest could be completed once and for all.

