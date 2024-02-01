Will There Be Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 9? Potential Season 2, What To Expect And More

The Riordan universe has come to life after the most loved fantasy novel has been converted into a web series on Disney+Hotstar! Yes, we are referring to the Percy Jackson series that has garnered so much love and affection from audiences. Now that the show has come out with episode 8 titled, The Prophecy Comes True fans are bustling to know if a ninth episode is underway. The audience is also intrigued to know if there is another season, and what are the updates on the same.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the critically acclaimed series.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 9: happening?

No. The Prophecy Comes True is the eighth and last episode of the first season. There will be no ninth episode as the story ends with Percy making it to Olympus and finding out about the thief’s true identity as per the prophecy. But is this the end of the franchise? Not at all! TV Insider confirms that the show has received a massive viewership, making Disney+Hotstar proud of their decision. Just like Loki quickly renewed for a second season, chances are that Percy Jackson can also get a new season on the same streaming platform.

Percy Jackson season 2 and more:

The first season was loved by the audiences. The novel fans of Riordan also loved the adaptation on the big screen. However, no official announcement on the second season has been made, yet. The speculation is rife due to the recency with which the first season has ended.

However, TV Insider has reported that the show can extend up to five seasons, one for each book. This is based on the interview of showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz.

The show got 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3/10 on IMDb which shows how much audiences loved it! Shotz said, “We’ve obviously put so much into getting this first season on the air, and now it’s hopefully looking to the future of continuing this path, which has been awesome.”

The duo is grateful that the audience is responding the way they should after the amount of hard work that went into the show. But we do not have clear information on whether the core Percy Jackson books will get shows, or even spin-off books will get a show, making the universe larger and more interesting.

As people await the renewal of a new season, it would be interesting to see who returns to the show and which book is finally adapted! Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

