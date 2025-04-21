Pope Francis Death: Tributes Pour in for Head of the Catholic Church; Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Meeting

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Tributes have poured in from around the world following the death of Pope Francis, the beloved leader of the Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the Pope’s death in a statement shared on Monday. "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35 am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," adding that his entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. Farrell highlighted how the late Catholic Church leader taught people to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia in February. After spending over a month in the hospital, he returned to his residence in the Vatican for recovery. Despite his critical condition, he made a public appearance on Easter Sunday, blessing thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who met Pope Francis in 2023 and again last year, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, which read, "He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and non-believer." She compared him to Pope John the 23rd and praised him for making "belief real."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was the last government official to meet with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, also paid tribute. "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Vance shared on X (formerly Twitter).

French President Emmanuel Macron also remembered Pope Francis and said that he wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described him as "in every way a man of the people," while Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted Pope Francis’s "boundless compassion."

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter remembered the Pope as "a great spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for peace," and Scottish First Minister John Swinney called him "a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation."

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also shared her tribute, stating that "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis."

