Queen's Brian May Reveals He Didn’t Have Any Control Over His Arm After a Recent Stroke, Shares Latest Health Update

Brian May recently opened up about his health issues and the “minor stroke” he had suffered.

Talking to his fans, the highly acclaimed musician took to social media and recalled the whole event - also giving a shoutout to the medical professional who helped him survive the terrible health situation.

The member of the band that gave us epic songs such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, and more shared a video on YouTube as well as on his Instagram. This is where the guitarist May addressed the minor stroke he had suffered and also spoke about his new documentary Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers and Me.

In the video, the Dont Stop Me Now guitarist was seen stating that even though he had to face a critical health issue, he is still able to play guitar.

Recalling the event, May stated that the whole stroke happened out of nowhere, “out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm. So was a little scary."

Further in the video, the musician was then heard stating that the Frimley Hospital, where he was treated had taken great care of him, and also expressed what he had felt while being in the ambulance.

“Blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!" Brian May stated of his time in the ambulance, while on his way to the hospital, in Surrey, England.

The guitarist then went on to add that he didn't reveal the health scare back when it had occurred, as he did not want any sympathy.

Further in the video, the Love of My Life guitarist told his fans that at present he is simply following what he has been asked by the medical professionals, to not do absolutely anything.

He then went on to add that he is not allowed to drive, get on a flight, and also not allowed to raise his heart rate.

In the past, Brian May had suffered from another heart attack in May 2020. This was when he had torn his gluteus maximus muscle, while gardening.

Taking to Instagram at that time, the songwriter had stated that he suffered from a minor heart attack while undergoing the treatment for his back muscle.

