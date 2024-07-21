‘A Warm Moment...’: Queen’s Brian May Shares Glimpse Into Rehearsal With Andrea Bocelli For Artist's Italy Show; Watch

The Queen band member, Brian May, shared a video with Andrea Bocelli which gave the audience a sneak peek into the rehearsal of the grand show held in Italy. The three-day show celebrated the career achievements of the flute legend. It was named Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration.

Brian May shares a video with Andrea Bocelli

The Bohemian Rhapsody artist took to his Instagram on July 18 to share a video with the veteran musician, Bocelli.

The video showcased the beautiful artistry of the flute legend on a guitar. Bocelli took the Queen band member's guitar and played with a few strings producing a harmony. While he played the instrument, we can see May nodding his head.

Once he was done, May raised his fist in the air and a loud cheering could be heard from the crowd that attended the rehearsals.

In the video, the Queen band member wore a black t-shirt and a silver shimmery jacket on top of it. Bocelli wore a white T-shirt and rocked his sunglasses.

May captioned this video saying, “A warm moment with Andrea Bocelli in rehearsals today. Tomorrow we rock !!! Bri.” This video met with praise from many of May’s followers. Check out the video below.

More on Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

The show was a three-day event that happened on July 15, 17, and 19. The concert was attended by many A-list celebrities who celebrated the artistry put forth by Bocelli in his decades-long career.

Among the notable figures, celebrities including, Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, Russel Crowe, Shania Twain, Johnny Depp, Jon Batiste, and many more were in attendance. The event was held in the artist’s hometown in Italy at Teatro Del Silenzio.

The show also featured performances by Crowe, Smith, Depp, and Sheeran, who performed Perfect Symphony with Bocelli, per People.

The flute artist is now gearing up for his next album, Duets release. In the album, we will get to see his collaborations with Shania Twain, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, and many more.

Recently, the Bad Boys actor shared a joint post with Bocelli on Instagram, where he can be seen showing off his artistry. Ed Sheeran also appeared in it and both he and Smith seemed to be taking lessons from the artist. The Perfect singer took the flute from Bocelli to try it out. See the post below.

