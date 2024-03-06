Queer Eye: Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Reported To Be 'Abusive' And Has 'Rage Issues' With Castmates

Jonathan Van Ness, a member of the Queer Eye Fab Five, is facing accusations of being "abusive" and having "rage issues," which reportedly caused tension within the group.

According to Rolling Stone, several production sources described the hairstylist as difficult to work with. The source described him as a "nightmare," "monster," and "demeaning," and said that he "would explode at least once a week." Sources claimed that Van Ness had outbursts towards crew members and those working closely with them, leading to feelings of discomfort among the team.

The insider further said, he "stood out in terms of unprofessionalism, with their various moods dictating how the day would go." His behavior has led cast members to be reluctant to shoot with him. Despite Netflix discussing his behavior with Van Ness, little improvement was reportedly seen.

Why did Bobby Birk leave Queer Eye?

In 2023, Van Ness praised their co-stars' work during season 7 of Queer Eye. However, for season 9, Bobby Berk announced his departure, mentioning it was a necessary decision. Although Berk's exit was said to be amicable, there were rumors of tension between him and Tan France.

Berk wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, "It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,"

Following his departure, a source told People that, "Bobby's departure is unrelated to relationships with his castmates. The parting was amicable." it added that Berk "has a handful of projects in development and is also busy with his own company."

France reportedly pushed for Berk's replacement with Jeremiah Brent due to a falling out between them. Berk addressed the incident, stating it was a personal matter unrelated to the show. He emphasized that conflicts between them were normal, akin to sibling disagreements.

