'It wasn’t even about a guy!': When Taylor Swift revealed what her Katy Perry did, without actually name-dropping her, that made them 'straight-up enemies'

Cultivating a career in the music industry is a cherished aspiration for nearly every artist. They invest their utmost dedication and effort to deliver a remarkable musical experience to their audience, ultimately establishing a devoted fan following. Nevertheless, as fame escalates, preserving one's image in the industry becomes a formidable challenge, and artists approach this task with utmost seriousness, often maintaining a delicate balance with their peers.

However, it may surprise you to learn that there was a time when Taylor Swift leveled accusations against a female artist, going so far as to hold her responsible for attempting to sabotage her entire arena tour. Here's the complete narrative.

Taylor Swift on how Katy Perry tried to sabotage her arena tour

It all began with the release of the diss track Bad Blood, where Taylor Swift indirectly criticized various female artists through references in the song's lyrics. However, devoted Taylor Swift fans dissected the track and discovered that Taylor was metaphorically targeting Katy Perry in the song. Although Taylor didn't explicitly mention Katy Perry's name, she confirmed in her interview with Rolling Stone that the song was directed at multiple female artists.

During the interview, Taylor explained, "For years, I was uncertain about the nature of my relationship with [this singer]." She went on to say, "She would approach me at awards shows, say something, and then walk away, leaving me wondering whether we were friends or if she had just delivered the most cutting insult of my life."

When things got personal between Taylor and Katy

Tensions escalated between Taylor and Katy when the latter attempted to harm the Love Story singer’s professional career by undermining her arena tour. In an interview, Taylor openly acknowledged that her enigmatic frenemy had committed an extremely unpleasant act. She clarified, "It wasn't even related to a guy, it was a business matter."

Some fans speculated that Taylor might have been alluding to John Mayer, who had been involved with both Taylor and Katy at different times. Regarding the Arena Tour, Taylor went on to explain that Katy essentially tried to disrupt the entire tour by attempting to hire several individuals from her team. Taylor even stated, "It became clear that we’re just rivals."

Regarding Katy's efforts to disrupt Taylor Swift's tour, dancer Lockhart Brownlie revealed a surprising revelation. According to him, he and two fellow dancers had been part of Taylor's Red Tour for the last six months, but they were later recruited by Katy Perry and decided to leave Taylor's tour to join the Prism tour. He also asserted that, in his opinion, they hadn't been actively dancing in Taylor's tour, which led to some boredom, and he was eager to participate in a promotional tour instead.

Advertisement

At the moment, both artists are occupied with their respective lives and have put any past disagreements behind them. Katy Perry is presently in a relationship with Orlando Bloom, while Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating NFL star Travis Kelce . Both Katy and Taylor are happy with their romantic relationships and are diligently pursuing their music careers to bring joy to their fans.

ALSO READ: Totally creepy': Why Katy Perry asked Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift for 'lock' of their hair back in 2013?