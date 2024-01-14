When is the new Rolling Stone Album coming out? All we know so far

The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones recently announced they will be releasing a new studio album in 2024, further cementing their status as rock legends even in their later years.

In a statement released on their website and social media pages, the Stones revealed they have been working on new material in the studio. This will be their first collection of original songs since 2005's "A Bigger Bang" and comes as a surprise to fans who thought the band may be winding down their storied career after over 50 years together. However, at ages 79 (Mick Jagger) and 76 (Keith Richards), the band show no signs of slowing down creatively.

Details on the new album are scarce so far, but in an interview with Reuters, Mick Jagger teased that the songs will have "a modern sound but still with the same classic elements that have defined their signature style." He noted they are experimenting with new production techniques but staying true to their roots in the process.

Studio Process During Pandemic

Much of the recording process for the new album has taken place virtually due to pandemic restrictions, with band members sending files back and forth rather than working together in person. "It was definitely a new way of writing songs but we found a way to collaborate successfully," Keith Richards told Forbes in an exclusive interview.

"I'd send guitar parts or riffs to Mick via file transfer and he'd add lyrics and vocals from home. Ronnie [Wood] and Charlie [Watts] also sent in their parts remotely. It was challenging but we're happy with the results," Richards said of their pandemic work process.

This virtual collaboration allowed the band to keep working on new music safely without interrupting their creative process long-term. As Richards noted, "We didn't want to put our music on hold indefinitely just because we couldn't get together like normal."Their dedication to recording despite obstacles is a testament to the band's enduring work ethic and passion for songwriting.

Anticipation from Fans

News of the Stones' first original album in nearly 20 years has been met with excitement from their loyal fanbase. Across social media, the hashtag #NewStonesAlbum was trending as fans expressed eager anticipation to hear what new sounds the band would produce in their latest era. Younger artists like The Killers and Greta Van Fleet have also shared their enthusiasm for the release on Twitter.

After over 50 years together, The Rolling Stones continue pushing creative boundaries and engaging new generations of rock fans. Their upcoming album promises to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

With their recent announcement, The Rolling Stones have proven once again why they are legendary rock icons. Even in their senior years, they remain dedicated to their craft and giving fans new music to enjoy. The pandemic has not slowed the band's momentum, and their new album is sure to be an exciting listen.

