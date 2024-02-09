Did Britney Spears Make Out With Ben Affleck? Toxic Singer Spills MAJOR Tea

Britney Spears is back in the spotlight. The ace singer made some surprising revelations about her making out with Ben Affleck years ago. It seems Britney once had a steamy moment with Ben Affleck.

The pop star admitted this in a social media post on February 7, which has now been deleted.

But, as per the Toxic singer’s account, she and Affleck did more than just pose together that particular night.

The 42-year-old singer, in her now-deleted social media post, admitted that she made out with the actor that evening, something she had forgotten about over the years.

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photo with Ben Affleck and Diane Warren: 'He's Such an Amazing Actor’

Britney Spears shared a throwback photo with Ben Affleck and Diane Warren, calling it a 'cool pic' in the caption. She was all praise for the Hollywood star, saying he's 'such an amazing actor.'

"Did I forget to mention I made out with Ben that night? I honestly forgot...," she playfully wrote, adding, "Wow, that's crazy!!!"

Britney continued, "I wish I could share the story that happened before that! Oh well, I'm just being a gossip girl! Oh, and by the way, I forgot !!"

Britney Spears' Romantic Journey: A Roller Coaster of Love and Intrigue

Britney Spear’s brief relationship with Ben Affleck might have happened before she began dating Justin Timberlake that year.

The renowned singer and Affleck sparked rumors of romance in the spring of 1999. However, Spears back then stated in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had “no feelings at all” for Timberlake and was entirely focused on her career.

However, many news outlets later confirmed their relationship.

The princess of pop, as fans lovingly call her, also mentioned many unheard stories about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in her memoir , 'The Woman in Me,' released in fall 2023.

Sharing intimate details from her past relationship with Timberlake, Spears accused him of cheating on her while admitting to cheating on him too. She also mentioned being pregnant by the NSYNC singer at one point but she had an abortion.

However, Ben Affleck, 51, isn't the only man Spears has recently talked about. She also mentioned having a 'passionate' fling with Colin Farrell once.

Britney married Jason Alexander, her childhood friend, in 2004 while in a drunken state. However, after 55 hours, they had their wedding annulled.

The 'Circus' singer was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and they had two sons.

Recently, Britney Spears married model-actor Sam Asghari in June 2022. However, their marriage lasted over a year before Asghari, 29, filed for divorce in August 2023.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck got married to pop star and famous Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez in 2022 for the second time, following his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018.

