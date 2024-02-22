Kyle Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friends were shocked when news of her split from her husband Mauricio Umansky became public.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards divorce news creates shock among Real Housewives

On the show's season finale, filmed in July and after PEOPLE confirmed their separation, Kyle's friends reacted to the news. Dorit Kemsley shared "Kyle never, ever indicated that they were separating,” which her husband PK found troubling.

Sutton Stracke mentioned they knew about issues in Kyle's marriage and felt Kyle was dishonest. Sutton said, “this didn't happen overnight and the truth is, we've always known about problems in her marriage leading up to this," and noted, "I think that Kyle was lying to us the whole time. ... This is suss. The whole thing.” Later, Kyle reflected on how the separation news affected her family.

Kyle Richards said, "When the PEOPLE magazine article came out, I was with Mo and the girls and all of our phones just started blowing up,” she recalled. “Mo was really focused on who gave the story and I was more focused on how it was affecting all of us. I saw Alexia start to cry. We got in the car, all of us, and it was this weird ... like, nobody knew what to do or say.”

She continued, “It just felt like my whole life was over in that moment. The life as I knew it," per People.

Kyle Richards on the impact of new on her kids and Mauricio Umansky

Erika Girardi apologized for not noticing Kyle's struggles, but Kyle explained they handled things privately. She clarified the separation wasn't due to cheating and that it was just about her and Mauricio. She mentioned Mauricio preferred keeping up appearances and shared how different they were as a couple.

Richards said, "I think that he's more like the person that likes to pretend that every is OK. ... When we first met, we were really opposites, complete opposites, and that worked. You know, I always would joke that if it wasn't for me, he'd be dead, because I keep him safe.”

She added, “And if it wasn't for him, I would never take chances in life. And that worked. Also, like, we always grew because we've been together since our early 20s.... It is really admirable and it's always been something I'm very proud of. I'm not proud right now, because it's a letdown for me, for him, for the kids, for people who don't even know us.”

Kyle confessed feeling disappointed and shared her daughter's reaction to the public news. She and Mauricio then decided to explain the situation to their daughters, assuring them they hadn't discussed divorce. However, Kyle admitted to losing hope for their relationship's future, citing trust issues and a lack of peace.

The episode ended with Kyle reconciling with her sister but continuing to live separately from Mauricio. Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE's free newsletter. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

