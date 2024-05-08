Why Is 50 Cent Suing Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy? Find Out As Rapper Files Defamation Suit

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

50 Cent is one of the well-known rappers in pop culture. The rapper's early 2000s hits like In Da Club and Candy Shop, still get the love of his fans and are still relevant to this day.

The 48-year-old rapper is notorious when it comes to hitting the headlines. He recently filed a defamation case against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, who, via her Instagram, accused him of raping and physically abusing her. Read ahead to know what 50 Cents’s filings say.

What did 50 Cent’s filing say against Daphne Joy?

On May 6, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson filed a suit in Texas against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, whose real name is Daphne Narvaez. As per People, the rapper claims that Narvaez accused him on her Instagram on the same day when the reports of him seeking custody of his son came out, following a March lawsuit, in which producer Rodney Jones alleged that she was a 'sex worker’.

As per the publication, the rapper's filing says that Narvaez purposefully accused Jackson of rape and physical abuse during their prior relationship.

The documents say that she did this in order to destroy Jackson’s personal and business reputation, harm his commercial and business interests, affect his custody case in a negative way, and prevent the rapper from seeing his 11-year-old son that he shared with Narvaez. The documents claimed Narvez’s accusations are “false.”

The Baby By Me’s rapper filing also stated that he along with his attorneys gave Narvaez “multiple opportunities” to rectify or withdraw her statements. When she failed to do that, the rapper took action to, "vindicate his rights and protect his reputation.”

50 Cent sues his ex, Daphne Narvaez

The documents state that the 48-year-old rapper is seeking more than a million dollars in monetary damages. The In Da Club rapper claimed that he was faced with “horrendous” online comments due to Narvaez's accusations, “out of sheer hatred and ill will toward Jackson.”

What did Daphne Narvaez’s Instagram post say?

The Instagram post of Daphne Narvez claimed that the rapper came to visit their son, named Sire only 10 times in two years since they moved to New York in order to be close to the Rapper. She wrote, “Tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned. Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

