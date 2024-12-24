R&B Singer Kim Beacham Hanson Beaten To Death By Her Own Daughter? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of alleged murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In tragic news today, Kim Beacham Hanson, a New Jersey-based R&B artist, was allegedly beaten to death by her 32-year-old daughter, Breanna Beacham, according to an article by Sportskeeda.

The musician passed away on December 16, 2024. On that date, authorities in Willingboro Township found Hanson dead at her home, having suffered multiple blunt injuries that Breanna allegedly caused. According to authorities, Hanson’s 17-year-old daughter was also at home when the incident occurred.

As reported by Daily Voice, a preliminary investigation on December 18 confirmed that Hanson had been bludgeoned to death. An autopsy later revealed that the artist died from multiple blunt injuries.

According to Sportskeeda, referencing NJ Advance Media, Breanna confessed to hitting her mother with a curtain rod and a hammer, as well as stabbing her with a screwdriver. Breanna has since been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Hanson’s mother, Lorraine Beacham, gave a statement to the New York Post on December 18, saying that Breanna allegedly had numerous mental health issues, including schizophrenia. She told the outlet, “She [Breanna] wasn’t in her right mind. She had called my daughter [Kim Beacham Hanson] in the middle of the night one day last week, talking really crazy. She was back and forth in [mental health] facilities.”

Lorraine Beacham also revealed that Breanna used to live with her and her sister, but authorities had to remove her from the home twice because she began threatening them “out of the blue.” She added that her granddaughter’s mental health had been declining for many years, claiming Breanna had distanced herself from the family and that her mother (Kim Beacham Hanson) often did not know where her money came from.

While speaking about her late daughter, Lorraine Beacham said, “She was so sweet and talented. Her brother, my son, had a major stroke in July, and he’s in recovery now. I’m handicapped myself. She used to come pick us up and take us to the center and to doctor’s appointments. It’s just too much.”

Hanson, who was well-known in the New Jersey area, gained popularity for her song titled Trouble, which was released in 1992. According to reports, Lorraine Beacham said her daughter, before passing away, used to perform at clubs to raise funds for charity.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder