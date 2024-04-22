'Really Comes In Handy': Tori Spelling Reveals She Once Peed Into Son Beau's Diapers While Stuck In Traffic

Tori Spelling had a hilarious tale to share about a desperate moment she faced while stuck in Los Angeles traffic. On her misSPELLING podcast's April 19 episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star recounted how her role as a mom came to the rescue during a dire situation.

With her trusty OG Balenciaga bag, affectionately named Tori Poppins for its magical ability to hold everything needed for emergencies, Spelling revealed a particularly memorable incident. "Oh my God, one time at band camp, one time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad," she confessed with a laugh.

Tori Spelling's Traffic Tale: How a Diaper Saved Her from a Sticky Situation

Caught in the notorious traffic of the 101 Freeway, Tori Spelling faced a dire predicament. "I'm not going to make it home," she realized with growing urgency. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and with a quick dive into her trusty Tori Poppins bag, she found the unlikely savior: a diaper.

"Aha!" she exclaimed, seizing the makeshift solution. "And I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper," she confessed with a mix of relief and amusement. "It really comes in handy, you guys," she chuckled, grateful for her bag's surprising versatility.

TMI or Tots? Tori Spelling's Unconventional Bathroom Buddy Revealed

Tori Spelling's family dynamic is a bustling one, comprising her five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott: Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean. Additionally, she shares a close bond with her stepson Jack, from McDermott's previous marriage.

In a candid revelation on her podcast, Spelling shared a humorous yet intimate detail of her relationship with her youngest son, Beau. The seven-year-old's closeness to his mother extends to even the most private moments, as she humorously admitted that Beau often keeps her company in the bathroom. It's a testament to their tight-knit bond and Beau's comfort in seeking closeness with his mom, even in unconventional settings.

Beau's Bathroom Banter: Tori Spelling Talks Poop and Parenthood

Tori Spelling's humorous candor knows no bounds, as she openly shared a quirky yet endearing anecdote about her youngest son, Beau. Despite the intimate nature of the moment, Beau's habit of keeping her company during bathroom breaks seems to bring a sense of comfort and normalcy to their bond, even if it veers into the unconventional. With her trademark wit, Spelling pondered whether this behavior could be labeled as co-dependent, playfully answering her own question in the affirmative.

Amid her personal ups and downs, Spelling's relationship with her mother, Candy Spelling, appears to have strengthened. Candy recently reassured fans that all is well within the family, reflecting a sense of solidarity and support during challenging times.

