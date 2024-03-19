Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Teases Epic Action Starring Sofia Boutella As Kora; Watch Now

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two is here.

Netflix revealed the trailer of Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver on Monday.

The movie will be released on April 19, four months after the release of Part One, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Scargiver — Description

Here's what the official description of the second part of Synder’s Rebel Moon universe reads: "Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora [Sofia Boutella] and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

In addition to Sofia Boutella, the project also stars Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver — Writer/Director Share Sentiments

Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad told The Hollywood Reporter of Part Two: “I would say that it's definitely its own movie, and it's a very different movie. It's not an assembly of the team. The team is built, and now it's why they fight. I think [the PG-13 cut] is two hours, or maybe it's more, but it's a nonstop action roller coaster ride of twists and turns. And the ending is spectacular.”

Elsewhere, writer-director Snyder told the publication in a recent cover story that he hopes to eventually make a third film as well.

Not only that, but since Rebel Moon is a universe in the making, Snyder also plans on including a graphic novel, a podcast, and a photo book in it.

As for Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, Snyder shared the trailer on his X account and wrote, “Fight or die. REBEL MOON – TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix.

