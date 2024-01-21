Salman Khan poses with Anthony Hopkins; joins Alia Bhatt, John Cena, Zack Snyder and more at event in Riyadh

A recent event in Saudi Arabia witnessed the gathering of celebrities from around the world. Among the distinguished attendees were Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. During the event, Salman posed alongside the legendary actor Anthony Hopkins. Additionally, he joined Alia and other prominent figures such as John Cena, Zack Snyder, and more for a captivating group portrait.

Salman Khan shares a moment with Anthony Hopkins at an event in Riyadh

On the evening of January 20, Salman Khan added his star presence to a glamorous event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where talent from diverse corners of the world convened for a joyous celebration. Salman exuded sophistication in a stylish gray suit chosen for the occasion.

A fan-shared video showcased a special moment as Salman indulged in a candid exchange with the iconic two-time Academy Award-winning actor, Anthony Hopkins. The two stars struck a pose together, capturing the essence of the evening's grandeur.

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt pose for group photo with various global stars

During the same event, the luminaries of the night gathered for a group photograph, capturing the essence of the star-studded affair. Bebe Rexha, the American singer and songwriter, treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video of the moment the picture was taken.

In the video, Salman Khan stood confidently among the group, exuding his charming presence. Alia Bhatt, the leading lady of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, graced the scene in an elegant printed saree. Bebe Rexha herself joined in for the picture, and the ensemble also featured Anthony Hopkins seated front and center. Other notable celebrities present included John Cena, Anthony Anderson, Martin Lawrence, Tyson Fury, Gloria Gaynor, Zack Snyder, and more.

