EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Huma Qureshi on her limited screen time in Army of the Dead: Never gone for length of a role

Huma Qureshi adds that her Army of the Dead character Geeta’s journey is very important to the film.

Huma Qureshi was recently seen as Geeta in the American zombie heist film, Army of the Dead. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Huma says that it was in her bucket list to feature in a Zack Snyder film. “He is really amazing. I always wondered how these big budget action Hollywood films get made, until I got a chance to work in it. So I am just happy to be a part of it, and to be part of the Snyder universe,” says the actress.

While the film has reportedly received mixed reviews from the audience, some netizens also expressed their disappointment about Huma’s limited screen time in the American zombie heist film. Reacting on the same, the Badlapur actress says, “I just want to say this, that when I did Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 it was a big ensemble film, and I probably had a very small role in it. But today the fact that I am sitting here and I have all you guys is because of that film. And I think almost 10 years later I am working with another acclaimed director. It's an ensemble film, it's my 4 am to Hollywood as they say.”

She further adds, “If you have followed my work, I have never gone for length of a role, ki acha main kitni linein bol rahi hun (how many lines do I have in the film), but how important my character is to the story, and I think Geeta’s journey is very important to the film. I think that’s what really changes things in the film. So I really thought that I would rather be the pivot point in the film, as opposed to doing anything else.”

To see the entire interview, check out the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Huma Qureshi has to say about her Maharani character being compared to Rabri Devi

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×