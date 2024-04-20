Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver may have left viewers on cliffhangers about what happened next. Now, fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the next installment and wondering when Rebel Moon Part 3 will hit the screen. Here's what we know about the upcoming parts.

According to Collider Zack Snyder, the writer and director, hopes to make five movies and spin-off TV shows, but there's no official release date for Part 3 yet.

Sofia Boutella expressed excitement to go back to filming in the future

Sofia Boutella, who plays Kora, expressed in an interview with Collider, "I don't know. I'm not sure about that. But what I can tell you is that I love working with Zack, and I love my cast mates so much. I had an amazing experience on this film. So I'll go back to it anytime,” reports Decider.

Zack Snyder has been busy working on the script for Part 3. He knows where the story is going and is excited to continue making more Rebel Moon movies. Snyder told the outlet, "We have definitely been working on Part Three, as far as the story goes," He added, "We definitely know where we're all headed—we've known that for quite a while, to be honest. So yeah, I'm excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies. That would be fun."

Rebel Moon Part 3 spoilers

In Rebel Moon - Part Two, Kora and the surviving rebels face an enticing challenge as Princess Issa remains alive, setting the stage for a potential third installment. The story revolves around Kora and her allies tracking down Princess Issa while forming alliances with neighboring planets, inspired by their success against Imperium dreadnoughts.

Director Zack Snyder envisions the third movie as a quest to find Princess Issa and unite rebellious planets. He shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “The story of movie three would be tracking [Princess Issa] down and finding out how [the rebels] can use the victory at Veldt to create a coalition of planets that were on the edge of rebellion but have now seen the example of downing a dreadnought. Maybe now there’s an opportunity. It’s a chink in the armor. That’s really what it is.”

Initially, Netflix asked to make it PG-13 cuts for wider audience access; Snyder was granted creative freedom to produce R-rated director's cuts for both Rebel Moon films. While this decision limited merchandising opportunities, Snyder is eager for audiences to experience his original vision.

It's uncertain how well Rebel Moon has done on Netflix as of now. Snyder claimed it got more views than Barbie, but Netflix's data shows it had fewer views compared to other popular originals like Leave World Behind and Leo.

While Snyder jokes about giving Rebel Moon - Part Two a "double thumbs up" for support, Netflix's metrics will determine the fate of the franchise.

Rebel Moon: Part Two is currently available to stream on Netflix.

