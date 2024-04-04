Rebel Wilson Takes A Dig At Her Talent Agency, Claiming They Preferred Her ‘Fat’ As ‘Roles Paid Much Better’

Rebel Wilson, 44, recently released her memoir titled Rebel Rising: A Memoir. The book has caused quite a stir with all the shocking revelations she shared about her life. From dishing about Sacha Baren Cohen and Adele to exposing her Talent Agency, Wilson held nothing back in her tell-all book.

Reason Why Rebel's Agency Did Not Want Her To Lose Weight

According to Rebel Wilson's memoir, her agency discouraged her from losing weight because she was typecast in most movies as the "fat funny girl," which proved to be profitable. The agency earned "hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film where (she) played the fat funny girl."

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, the Pitch Perfect star, who portrayed the role of Fat Amy, revealed that her contract obligated her not to lose weight during the filming of the Pitch Perfect franchise. Despite this, Wilson appreciates her role in the trilogy, as it helped strengthen her career.

In her memoir, Wilson spoke about feeling trapped due to "a multimillion-dollar pigeonhole" surrounding her body size.

The Pay Inequality Rebel Wilson Faced

Among many revelations, the Isn't It Romantic star reflected on her paycheck for Bridesmaids. Despite her character being well-received by the audience, Wilson received less than $4,000 for the movie. In her memoir, she detailed the process of negotiating a substantial paycheck for Pitch Perfect 3.

Wilson told The New York Times, "That's a big milestone when you're an actor. To receive an 8-figure offer, for a woman, is huge. Sometimes women don't like to talk about that." Hinting at the pay disparity, she added, "Whereas I don't think the guys have any issues saying they get $20 million a movie."

