What Role Did Rebel Wilson Play In Brothers Grimsby? Find Out As Actress Reveals She Felt 'Disrespected' On Film's Set

Rebel Wilson is soon to launch her memoir that speaks of all the ill practices she was subjected to while filming the 2016 movie The Brother Grimsby.

Learn about the role and what exactly the Australian actress has to say about Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rebel Wilson about filming The Brothers Grimsby

It was a troubling phase of Rebel Wilson’s life as she stepped on the set of the aforementioned movie.

Wilson played the role of Dawn Grobham. The lady is the girlfriend of the Borat actor’s character Nobby Butcher. Together, in the movie they are shown to have 11 children and be a strong couple.

However, when the facts hit, the reality is a bit different. In her latest interview with The Sunday Times, the Pitch Perfect actress stated that she felt 'disrespected on set' of the comedy movie.

However, she continued to tolerate the events while filming, as she was scared to be labeled as a “troublemaker.”

Further talking of her terrible experiences, she stated, “It turned out to be the worst professional experience of my career.”

Taking it to her Instagram, the Bridesmaids actress said, “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.”

She continued, “The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Baron Cohen didn't just act in the said movie. He even served as the co-writer and producer.

Rebel Wilson about her appearance in The Brother Grimsby

Further talking to The Sunday Times, Rebel Wilson went on to talk about her Brother Grimsby costumes. She wrote, "The clothes were designed to see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm…like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size.”

Besides this, the actress from How To Be Single has stated, “It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you.”

All the allegations that Rebel Wilson has spoken of, Baron Cohen has however denied, while also attempting to prevent the publishing of her memoir, as reported by Variety.

A statement by The Dictator actor received by the said Magazine reads, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’”

The memoir Rebel Rising will be out on 2 April 2024.

