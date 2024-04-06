Is The Release Of Rebel Wilson's Memoir Pushed Back In The UK And Australia? Here's What We Know

Rebel Wilson’s candid autobiography, Rebel Rising, was released in the US on Tuesday, April 2nd. It was supposed to come out in the UK and Australia on Wednesday, April 3rd. However, the release has now been delayed until April 25th. According to publisher HarperCollins, this was to coincide with Wilson’s press tour. However, apparently, there is a legal action threat looming over the book.

Why is Rebel Wilson's book being threatened with a lawsuit?

Apparently, the book has a chapter in which Wilson describes her experience while shooting the movie Grimsby, which was called The Brothers Grimsby in the US, with comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen. The actress had told The Sunday Times in an interview that Grimsby was "the worst professional experience of my career."

In the book, she alleged that she was asked to do some scenes that were "derogatory to women or to my size." She also said that he had allegedly tried many times to get her to film nude scenes and did other things that made her feel completely humiliated. She said about Baron Cohen that he is like a "fourth-grade bully who teases the fat girl on the playground and tries to make her life a living hell."

Wilson is going to Edinburgh on 24th April, Manchester on 25th April, and London on 26th April, followed by Sydney on 9th May, Brisbane on 12th May, and Melbourne on 19th May. But whether her book will be out in those locations remains to be seen as threats of legal action remain.

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied all of these claims

The Borat actor, known for his brazen and often offensive brand of comedy, has denied everything Rebel Wilson has claimed in her book, saying they were all “demonstrably false.” His lawyers have also said that her claims have no solid proof and that this is all a cynical commercial ploy to promote her book.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s spokesperson said in a recent statement, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

A week ago, Daily Mail published video footage from one of the scenes she talks about in the book. Rebel said that the release of the footage was “unauthorized and misleading” and that it was being used to bully and gaslight her. The Australian actress has said that she will not be “bullied or silenced” by Sacha Baron Cohen or his legal threats.

For now, it seems she is still going to the UK and Australia for her book tour on the decided dates. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s show, Wilson clarified that the “book itself is obviously not about this one guy," adding: "Like, that is one thing in one chapter.” However, whether or not some legal action is taken against her by Sacha Baron Cohen and his lawyers for her claims remains to be seen.

