'Are You Ready To Harmonize?’: Rebel Wilson Jokingly Says She Is Filming Pitch Perfect 4 With Costar Anna Camp During Bride Hard Reunion

Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp are teasing each other for the fourth Pitch Perfect sequel on her Instagram stories. On the Bride Hard set, she jokingly said that she is shooting Pitch Perfect 4 along with her Pitch Perfect co-actress Anna Camp.

Actress Rebel Wilson (44) shared an Instagram clip on her story with Anna Camp (41) during their hair and makeup done for an upcoming film Bride Hard. The actresses joked that they are on the set of Pitch Perfect 4.

According to People, the stars of the film series — which follows the lives and antics of the Barden Bellas, a college a cappella group — are reuniting for their upcoming movie, Bride Hard, and taking the opportunity to troll fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise.

"A Pitch Perfect reunion. Filming Pitch Perfect 4 today,” Wilson said while Camp danced in the background and added, “Yeah, it’s gonna be aca-awesome!"

Wilson then called back to the Barden Bellas’ inability to hit their pre-show harmony in the first film, asking Camp, “Are you ready to harmonize?”

The duo then imitated the wonky harmony before erupting into a fit of laughter.

While signing off in the clip, Camp also teased the fourth Pitch Perfect installment one more time, holding up four fingers to the camera and saying, “Peace out. Four. Four.”

Meanwhile, the actors who portrayed their role as Fat Amy and Aubrey Posen in the franchise, then clarified their teasing in another Instagram Stories post while hanging with Bride Hard costar Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

“Just joking, we’re not really doing Pitch Perfect 4,” Wilson said in the clip, and Camp added, “But we might be.”

“Well, we might be,” Wilson echoed as Randolph laughed.

The Holdovers star also personally endorsed a fourth Pitch Perfect film, telling the actresses, “You better!”

Finally, Wilson wrapped her day of posting from set with a Bride Hard cast photo — including Camp dressed as a bride-to-be and her and Randolph dressed as bridesmaids — which she captioned, “GIRL SQUAD.”

Pitch Perfect marked ten years celebration

Both Wilson and Camp’s teasing comes more than a year after the pair with the rest of the Pitch Perfect cast. They celebrated a decade of the hit franchise, which started in 2012 followed by two sequels: 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3.

Back in October 2022, the Pitch Perfect actors also including Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt and more, celebrated the film milestone with some sweet and heartfelt social media tributes.

"10 years ago today!" Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Wow! Love PITCH PERFECT and everyone who was a part of making these movies so so much. There are so many great memories - like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night, and we've been hugging each other ever since! Bellas 4 Life!"

Camp celebrated the milestone by sharing a photo of her character Aubrey alongside her now-iconic catchphrase "aca-scuse me?” and the caption, "Happy 10th Anniversary Pitches!!!”

In conclusion, In conclusion, despite Wilson and Camp’s hilarious teasing of each other. There may be a slight possibility of filming Pitch Perfect 4.

