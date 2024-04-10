'No A-holes Policy': Rebel Wilson Says She Will Never Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Again Even For 50 Million Dollars

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines since the release of her latest memoir Rebel Rising. The actress has opened up about a lot of secrets, also while expressing resentment towards Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rebel Wilson about Sacha Baron Cohen

Through her recently released memoir, Rebel Wilson spoke a lot about herself. Somewhere in the book she also spoke of how horrible it was to work with Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

Recalling the events, she spoke a little about the actor from Borat, while appearing on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the April 8 episode of WWHL, the Senior Year star was asked by the host Andy Cohen, if she would work again with the Ali G Indahouse actor in future movies. In response, Wilson said that no amount of money could change her decision to work with the 53-year-old actor again.

When the host asked the actress on the show “How much money would it take for you to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again?” She repeated her words, while also stating, “I have, now, a no A-holes policy with work.”

However, Andy Cohen was seen joking around by giving her random numbers, with the hope she would agree to work with The Dictator star again.

He even made an offer to Wilson, asking, “$50 million to do a film with Sacha Baron Cohen?” However, even that didn’t change her mind, as she stated, “No. No way.”

What does Rebel Rising say about Sacha Baron Cohen?

Rebel Wilson’s memoir, which was recently launched speaks of how harassed the How To Be Single star felt while being on the set with Sacha Baron Cohen.

It depicts the event from the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby, recalling which The Hustle star wrote, “It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene.”

She also recalled a situation and, in her memoir, Wilson wrote, “SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down ... SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? ... No!!’ ...”

In the wake of these allegations, Baron Cohen has denied the claims. In the meantime, his representatives have stated to PEOPLE, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

