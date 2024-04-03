‘Boy, Did That Movie Pay Dividends’: Rebel Wilson Reveals How She Went On to Make USD 10 Million for Pitch Perfect 3

In her latest tell-all book. Rebel Wilson mentions everything from the struggles she faced in Hollywood movie to the moment she went on to earn loads.

Here are the details of the movie that the Senior Year star has mentioned in her upcoming book Rebel Rising.

Rebel Wilson about grabbing the deal of a lifetime

Recalling the good old times, Rebel Wilson wrote of her initial years in the industry when she had just come down to the US from Australia and signed with the William Morris Endeavor.

The agents at the stated firm had helped her to acquire a role in Bridesmaid, which turned out to be one of the most important movies for the star, as Wilson calls it the “first opportunity in Hollywood that changed the trajectory of my whole career.”

Right within weeks, from the time this 2011 movie premiered, the Australian actress had booked six grand movies, “one of which was Pitch Perfect. Boy, did that movie pay dividends!”: Wilson mentioned in her memoir.

Landing a role in this musical franchise earned The Hustle star a large amount, earning $65,000 for its 2012 installment, while also witnessing the biggest movie opening for its 2015 sequel.

Unfortunately, the third installment was a bit of a tough one for the original cast, as the producers had first thought of replacing the cast of Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, and Alexis Knapp.

Advertisement

However, the box office success that the Pitch Perfect 2 had experienced, opened a window for Wilson to negotiate for a much higher pay.

And, this is how the actress who wanted to be “the female Jonah Hill,” earned $10 million.

Recalling this moment, Wilson wrote, “Cue the big bucks,” while also adding “Girl power!”

What else does Rebel Rising reveal about Rebel Wilson?

With the release of the book, the actress is set to divulge almost all the events that have happened in her life. She has opened up about the terrible experience she had while working with Sacha Baron Cohen.

Further, speaking of the most important events, the star also speaks of how she waited to lose her virginity, till she turned 35. The Isn't It Romantic star even has uncovered the relationship that she had with her father.

The fans of Rebel Wilson can even read about her journey of losing weight as she has also revealed that the weight of her body had not only affected her career but was also messing up her personal life.

ALSO READ: 'I Wasn't Hating Myself': Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was Ashamed Of Her 'Eating Behaviors'