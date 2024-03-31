Did Rebel Wilson Try Ozempic For Weight Loss? Here's What We Know

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rebel Wilson disclosed her experience with the diabetes medicine Ozempic as part of her weight loss process. In 2020, she lost eighty pounds and used the medication for the entire process. As the actress gets ready for the release of her memoir ‘Rebel Rising: The Memoir’, Wilson promotes body positivity and is happy with her current weight despite outside constraints.

Rebel Wilson talks about her weight loss journey

During The Sunday Times interview, Rebel Wilson spoke about Ozempic drug experience, a FDA-approved type 2 diabetes drug, which was used by her for maintenance four years ago.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," the Pitch Perfect alum said, before noting that she no longer takes Ozempic.

According to People, 2020 was a year of health for the Pitch Perfect star. The actress told The Times this week that her decision to slim down came when a fertility doctor encouraged her to do so for a better chance at IVF.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” she said. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Wilson said she then embarked on long walks, a high-protein, low-sugar diet, discussed her emotional relationship with food with a doctor, and later worked out on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. She also saw “positive reinforcement” from society.

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated," Wilson told the Times, adding that she's happy with her current “still curvy and solid” weight.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson is engaged to entrepreneur Ramona Agruma and welcomed their first child Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogacy on November 7, 2022.

Rebel Wilson on her forthcoming book Rebel Rising: The Memoir

Speaking to People, the 44-year-old discussed her health journey in the latest memoir, Rebel Rising: The Memoir where she further detailed the “emotional war” she experienced over her weight loss program.

Rebel Wilson announced the official release date of her latest book through an Instagram post that talks about her life.

“I think to many people I'm a beacon of body positivity because I see people who are considered medically obese if you look at their weight, but I think they are absolutely beautiful,” Wilson said. “I really think beauty is at any shape and size so I do really promote that."

“So people are like, ‘Well, how can you be so body-positive and then be hating yourself?’ But I wasn't hating myself, I was only hating those shameful behaviors,” she added. “For example, eating a whole tub of ice cream every night and then feeling bad about myself, making myself get up early in the morning and go to the gym for an hour and a half and running on that treadmill until sometimes my back would hurt.”

Furthermore, the actress described herself as an “emotional eater” adding that she would "be hard on myself," which took time to work on.

“I'm like, ‘How can I be a person who excels in so many things, and gets two university degrees, and can make millions of dollars, and can start from nothing and then create this huge career, but I couldn't lose weight,'" The Senior Year actress asked."I would always beat myself up about that and go, ‘What's wrong with me?’”

Now, Wilson is detailing her weight loss in her new book, and how it isn't about "some magic pill, or some sick special diet, or exercise regime or whatever."

"It's literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution," she said. "Maybe me telling my story might encourage them to do the same and make healthy change in their lives."

The official release date of Rebel Wilson’s latest book is on April 2 this year.

