Who Did Rebel Wilson Lose Her Virginity To At 35? Pitch Perfect Alum REVEALS The Name

Rebel Wilson opened up about the time she got sexually intimate with a partner. The Australian actress earlier revealed that she lost her virginity at the age of 35; however, now the Pitch Perfect star has disclosed the name. Wilson shared that it was Mickey Gooch Jr. with whom she had s*x for the first time. Moreover, the Senior Year star revealed that Gooch, too, was unaware until he read Rebel’s memoir first.

While in a conversation with Daily Mail, Wilson disclosed that the reason for her not getting intimate with anyone was her weight issues. She said, “As a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive.”

What Did Rebel Wilson Reveal About Her Losing Virginity At 35?

The Australian actress dated her How To Be Single co-star for a couple of months in 2015. Though the relationship did not last long, Wilson claimed that Gooch was her first sexual partner. Revealing her experience in her memoir, Rebel Rising, the actress wrote, “Life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along, who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress further added, “I’d imagine having sex and being intimate, and everything would always be in my head. Now I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend, and he’s handsome and rich to boot.”

Rebel Wilson And Mickey Gooch Jr.’s Split

After being in a relationship for several months, the duo parted ways. A source close to the celebrity shared, “It’s been hard for him. They’re still friends, so you never know if they might get back together.”

Meanwhile, Wilson shared insights on losing virginity at 35. The actress addressed the topic in her book, where she wrote, “Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager. People can wait ’til they’re ready or wait ’til they’re a bit more mature... You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your 30s like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

Rebel Wilson’s memoir is out for purchase.

