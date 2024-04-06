Is Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher's Divorce Related To Rebel Wilson's Allegations? Here's What Sources Claim

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Another star couple has filed for divorce, breaking the hearts of fans. However, this time there might be another celebrity involved.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were a beautiful couple, but this might just be their journey’s end together.

Know if actress Rebel Wilson was the reason behind their divorce?

Is the divorce related to Rebel Wilson’s Allegations?

The soulful couple recently shocked the fans by announcing that they are parting ways. The couple took to social media to announce this sad news, which made a few of their followers think that the separation might have come amid the recently surfaced allegations by Rebel Wilson.

However, a source has come forward to clear the clouds. As per US Weekly, a source stated that the separation has “nothing to do” with the allegation written in the memoir Rebel Rising.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” stated the source close to the couple.

The insider then went on to say, “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorce

Both the Borat star and the Keeping Up with the Joneses actress announced their divorce on April 5, on social media.

Taking it to Instagram, they both wrote in a joint story, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

The story even had a picture where they both could be seen wearing tennis outfits that further read, “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

One could also read, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Rebel Wilson about Sacha Baron Cohen

In her recently launched memoir, Rebel Risng, the Pitch Perfect star has addressed the terrible experiences she has had while filming with Baron Cohen.

She has recalled the event that happened during The Brother's Grimsby production.

The Senior year star has mentioned, “It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.’”

Wilson, 44, has also stated in her book that during one instance, Baron Cohen pulled his pants down and said, “OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

