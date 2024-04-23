'The Party Was Insane': Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Being Invited To Wild British Royal Gathering

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

With the release of Rebel Rising, the fabulous actress, Rebel Wilson has spoken about a lot of secrets. From her experience with one of Hollywood's acclaimed actors Sasha Baron Cohen to talking about her virginity, Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson has gone candid in her new memoir. She has spilled the beans about all that happened to her in her book titled Rebel Rising.

Speaking about her handful of experiences, a recent topic that has made it to the headlines surrounds a wild party and a certain royal family individual. Let's dive deep into what this 44-year-old, Holywood actress’ memoir revealed this time.

Rebel Wilson about royal gathering

The recently released memoir of Rebel Wilson has already made a stir in not just the Hollywood industry but also amongst her fans and followers. This time, The Hustle actress has revealed a secret so big that even the royals might hear it.

Wilson has mentioned that she was invited to the event by an anonymous member of the royal lineage. The party she mentioned took place in 2014, where women were purposely meant to outnumber the males, the actress has shared in her memoir.

The words in the book read, “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.' ”

Talking about the location, the Senior Year actress has described it as a ranch just outside of the Los Angeles area, keeping the details of the location still undisclosed. The party had a medieval theme, for which Wilson had worn a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat.”

Further detailing her experience, Rebel Wilson writes, “The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool… The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

Rebel Wilson escapes the gathering

Enter the unnamed British royal, as Wilson writes, “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my b**bs… There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2 am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.”

However, she found out that the sweet she was excited about was actually “molly.” She further states, “I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the or**… the or**s normally start at these things about this time.’ ”

As soon as she was held with shock after hearing what the screenwriter said, Wilson realized, “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

The Pain & Gain actress who had no desire to be included in the next act of the royal party, has stated, “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

