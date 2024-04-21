Record Store Day 2024: A Look At Special Canadian Releases From Neil Young, The Weeknd And More

Record Store Day 2024 is one the most anticipated events for any music fan. This annual event started in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store." Fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores worldwide come together for this event, and several records are pressed specifically for Record Store Day, with a list of releases for each country. They are only given to those shops that participate in the event.

Since its first edition in 2008, Record Store Day has played an important role in bringing back vinyl record sales. It’s a major day of the year for music lovers who are trying to expand their ideal record collection. And just like others, there are treats for Canadian music lovers, as Neil Young, The Weeknd, and The Tragically Hip are releasing their albums.

Special Canadian Releases at Record Store Day 2024

Calling all vinyl enthusiasts and music lovers! This Saturday, April 20th, marks Record Store Day, a global celebration of independent record stores. Some legendary Canadian artists are dropping highly anticipated releases you won't want to miss to commemorate the occasion.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse unleash their brand new double album, Fu##in Up, on exclusive clear vinyl. This electrifying collection features reimagined tracks from Young's iconic 1990 album, Ragged Glory, infused with the raw energy of live recordings captured at Toronto's famed Rivoli club. To celebrate the release, Neil Young & Crazy Horse hit the road this summer, with tour dates confirmed in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Burnaby, B.C.

The Tragically Hip, this year's Record Store Day ambassadors for Canada, are offering a special treat for fans – Live at CBGB's. This release consists of nine electrifying performances from a 1993 gig at the legendary New York City punk venue. These recordings, a perfect time capsule of the band launching their third album, Fully Completely, in the U.S., are available on a limited-edition 12-inch pink vinyl or cassette tape.

The Weeknd joins the party with his highly-anticipated debut live album, Live at SoFi Stadium. This three-LP set chronicles The Weeknd's electrifying After Hours Til Dawn tour, capturing live renditions of his smash hits like Die For You, Can't Feel My Face, and Starboy. Recorded during two powerhouse shows in Inglewood, California, in 2022, this release marks a first for The Weeknd and will surely be a collector's item for fans.

Some Other Candian Releases

Get ready to hit the record stores because Record Store Day 2024 boasts a killer lineup of releases. From legendary rock icons to emerging talents, there's something for every music aficionado to enjoy.

Apart from The Weeknd, The Tragically Hip, and Neil Young & Crazy Horse, get ready to listen to Chill 'Em All with Champion's brand new vinyl release and rock out with Sum 41's Half Hour of Power on limited-edition LP. Barenaked Ladies take flight with a special two 12-inch vinyl picture disc edition of In Flight. Relive the glory days of La Chicane with their complete collection (1998-2006) on vinyl.

Revisit the smooth sounds of The Nylons with The Best of Nylons on LP. Coney Hatch delivers a double dose of rock 'n' roll with 'Postcard From Germany,' presented as two 12" LPs. Delve into Marc Déry and The Glacials' world with their respective self-titled vinyl releases. For a truly epic musical journey, dive into Daniel Bélanger's Tricycle, a sprawling 4x12" LP. Explore the raw energy of Mahogany Rush's Maxoom and Les Hay Babies' Mon Homesick Heart, both available on 12-inch vinyl.

