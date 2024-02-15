Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announces First National Tour In 10 Years; Deets Inside

Neil Young & Crazy Horse will embark on a 16-date national road trip for the first time in a decade, starting in San Diego from April 24-25 and concluding in Chicago on May 23. This follows plans made before the pandemic interrupted their reunion. The tour will come on the heels of releasing a new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album, “Fu##in’ Up,” which will get a limited release on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20 before getting an all-format release on April 26. The album is said to consist of songs from the band’s past, newly recorded in 2023.

The tour, which lasts a month, is not as extensive as expected, missing major cities like Los Angeles. Other cities included in the itinerary include Queens, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Huntsville, Bristow, Camden, and Bridgeport.

Neil Young is set to perform with Crazy Horse at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 27, 2024. This marks Young's first tour with Crazy Horse in 10 years, with only a few concerts since then. This will be his first Metro Phoenix concert since 2003 when he performed at the Dodge Theatre. The tour is set to launch with two performances at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on April 24 and 25, with stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, and more cities before concluding in Chicago on May 23.

Neil Young Archives has launched a pre-sale for subscribers on his site, with other sales continuing throughout the week. The general on-sale will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. ET on livenation.com. Buyers can receive a CD copy with their tickets at no extra cost. Tickets are mobile-only and restricted from transfer, except through the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.

Young with Crazy Horse last performed a full tour in 2014, followed by a few shows in California and Canada in 2019. The band was preparing for a wider tour in 2020 but decided not to expose their audience to potential exposure. After a solo tour in 2023, the band returned for two shows commemorating L.A.'s Roxy's 50th anniversary and a private show in Toronto for a birthday party in November. Young's website stated he did not want to expose his audience to potential exposure.

The current lineup of Crazy Horse has Nils Lofgren joining original members Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina. A tracklist of songs on the new album has yet to be revealed, but it will include nine tracks, spread across two LPs on the vinyl version.

Young said, “In the spirit, it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” The initial RSD release will be on limited-colored vinyl.

Here is the band's tour itinerary:

Wed Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Apr 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Tue May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Mon May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

More about the band

Crazy Horse is an American rock band known for its association with Neil Young. Since 1969, they have co-credited several of Young's albums, with 15 studio albums and numerous live albums. They also released six studio albums between 1971 and 2009. Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina are the only consistent members, with Talbot and Molina serving as the rhythm section on four studio albums. Frank "Poncho" Sampedro regularly performed with the group from 1975 until 2014.

Crazy Horse has released 15 albums, including "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill" from 2012. The band's concept album, "Greendale," used murder and crime metaphors to represent the destruction of a small-town community. The final song, "Be The Rain," is a Neil Young classic urging the world to recycle and conserve to save the planet.

Some of their studio albums are: Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969), Zuma (1975), Rust Never Sleeps (1979), Re-ac-tor (1981), Life (1987), Ragged Glory (1990), Sleeps With Angels (1994), Broken Arrow (1996), Greendale (2003), Americana (2012), Psychedelic Pill (2012). Some of their live albums Live Rust (1979), Weld (1991), Year of the Horse (1997), and Live at the Fillmore East (2006).

