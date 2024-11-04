Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Posts A Video Acting Out Scene From Matilda For Halloween

Ava Phillippe surely made us all nostalgic when she shared a clip on social media recreating the 1996 film, Matilda’s short scene. One thing is for certain she surely knows how to keep her followers entertained by sharing such adorable posts.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, who she shares with ex- Ryan Phillippe, took to her Instagram to post a video which also featured her friend, Jaden Sanders. Both individuals recreated the scene for the hit film.

Sanders acted out first by lip-syncing, “Thanks for not telling.” She played Lavender from the venture. Then Ava took over and mimed, “Best friends don’t tell.” Resting their heads together, they smiled while looking at the camera as the video ended.

She captioned the video with, “BEST FRIENDS DON'T TELL #happynovember2nd.” Along with cutely acting out in the clip, they also appeared adorable. Ava rocked in a denim dress with a puffed-sleeved white shirt underneath and topped up the look with a red bow. Her friend, Sanders donned a blue denim dungaree along with spectacles. She styled her hair in a braids and bun.

Additionally, Ava shared one more video on the aforementioned platform, where she mimed the iconic lines from the 1996 movie. She captioned it with, “#Matilda is now 25 & loves feminist literature.”

Ava shared clips on TikTok of her looking radiant while dressed up as the titular character, Matilda. She also shared a video of her and Sanders showing off moves to reveal their ensembles, per People magazine.

She penned the captioned, “Me: 'Ugh I died my hair and now we can't be Cher and Dionne.' @Jaden Sanders: 'AP -I have an idea.'" Along with sharing creative clips on social media, Ava also makes fashion statements by donning elegant and beautiful dresses.

Along with her, the Big Little Lies actress also has a 21-year-old son, Deacon, who she birthed with Phillipe. In October, he celebrated his 21st birthday. The actress shared a wholesome post dedicated to him on social media.

Witherspoon also has a son apart from Ava and the 21-year-old. The actress shares him with her former partner Jim Toth. They have named him, Tennesse James Toth.

