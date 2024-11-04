‘On The Fence A Bit’: Christine Brown Sets A Wedding Date With David Before Engagement, Leaves Her Kids 'Concerned'

Christine Brown and David Woolley are taking significant steps in their relationship, but some of Christine's children are expressing concerns about the pace. In the November 3 episode of Sister Wives, Christine shared that while some of her kids are enthusiastic about David, others are uncertain about how quickly things are progressing.

"Some of my kids are great with David. Some of my kids are, like, on the fence a bit," Christine revealed during a family dinner, where her son Paedon was meeting David for the first time.

Christine's daughter Gwendlyn has yet to meet David. Christine wanted to ensure her children were kind and welcoming, prompting her to ask, "Please be nice this time." However, the dinner began awkwardly when Paedon greeted David by mistakenly calling him Richard, creating a humorous moment that broke the ice.

As the dinner continued, Christine’s daughter Aspyn brought up the couple's wedding plans, asking David if he liked any of the venues they had visited. David announced that they already have a wedding date and venue set, although Christine stated, "We're not engaged yet." This revelation concerned some of Christine's children, especially Aspyn.

In a confessional, she was surprised at how fast things were moving. "My mom did just get out of a what, 25-year relationship, and then starts talking about getting married," Aspyn said. "It does seem really, really, really fast."

Christine's rapid progression with David raised eyebrows, especially since she recently ended her long-term marriage to Kody Brown. Aspyn's feelings paralleled those of the kids, who are still coming to terms with their mother's new relationship.

Christine revealed that David has already sought her father's blessing to marry her, and he received it. Christine shared, "He had got along really well with my dad... It was a great conversation."

She recounted how David directly asked her father for his blessing, to which her dad responded with an enthusiastic Yes before serving him food. This approval seems to ease some tension, but Christine's children still have mixed feelings.

Christine's daughter Mykelti noted that David has been able to adapt to their family's dynamic quickly, which includes a sense of humor and quick wit. However, the affectionate displays between Christine and David caught some of her kids off guard.

Aspyn admitted, "I'm not really used to seeing my mom be affectionate with somebody... So that’s what's different to me." Another daughter, Ysabel, echoed this sentiment, saying, "I'm not totally familiar with her kissing somebody else. And so when she does it, I'm extremely caught off guard."

