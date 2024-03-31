Truly Like Brother And Sister’: Joey King Weighs In On Her Bond With We Were the Lucky Ones Co-star Logan Lerman

Joey King and Logan Lerman, who portray siblings in We Were the Lucky Ones, also share a familial bond beyond the screen. “It's truly like brother and sister,” King, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I've known Logan since I was 14 or 13 years old.” The Los Angeles native and Lerman portrayed siblings in Bullet Train too, but they didn’t share many scenes. “I got to spit in his face and that was it,” King quips.

But since appearing together in the 2022 Netflix film, We Became Closer, King says. “He's just such a fantastic actor, which is wonderful always, but when it's matched with someone who's also a deeply wonderful person, it's just the best scenario that you can get.”

What is the plot of Joey King and Logan Lerman's new project?

In their latest project, King and Lerman depict siblings in a tale about a Jewish family's pursuit of safety during WWII. King characterizes their bond as twin souls, echoing the connection between their characters throughout the series. She emphasizes the genuine friendship they share with Lerman, extending to their partners, Steven Piet and Ana Corrigan, fostering a profound sense of kinship. Moreover, Lerman feels similarly about King.

“It's nice to be on a a journey like this with one of your friends,” he tells PEOPLE. “We had some really difficult work to do. There's some challenging days and we were there for each other before, after, during filming. We looked out for each other's health, mentally, physically. We cared about each other, and making sure that we were OK.”

The actor says he and King “loved every person involved” with We Were the Lucky Ones. “Going to work on this was a joyous experience for us,” he continues adding, “We are good friends, so in between filming, we just had a good time together.”

Cast bonding and emotional journey on set of We Were the Lucky Ones

Logan Lerman expresses admiration for everyone involved in We Were the Lucky Ones, highlighting the joyous experience they shared while working together. He emphasizes their close friendship, noting how they had a great time together during breaks while filming. King agrees, recalling the intense emotions experienced by the cast over the seven-month shoot. She emphasizes the strong camaraderie among the cast members, describing how they supported and uplifted each other.

Reading Georgia Hunter’s novel served as a poignant reminder for the cast of the story's heart; a true account of a family's struggle for survival during WWII. The actor reflects on the touching portrayal of the family's journey through the highs and lows of history's darkest times.

Despite not being religious, King feels a deep connection to her Jewish identity, especially while working on a show that celebrates Jewish heritage. She finds pride in being part of a production where the theme of Jewish identity is prominent throughout, enriching her personal connection to the story.

We Were the Lucky Ones is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

