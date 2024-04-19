We Were The Lucky Ones Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Watch & More

We Were the Lucky Ones on Hulu immerses viewers in a heartbreaking story of love and devastation during the Holocaust, as witnessed by members of a Jewish family known as the Kurcs.

The film is based on Georgia Hunter’s book of the same name, inspired by the author’s ancestors.

When and Where to watch Episode 7?

The limited series, which takes place over nine years and four continents, was created by Erica Lipez, co-produced by Hunter, and directed by Thomas Kail with an ensemble cast that included Logan Lerman and Joey King.

The eight episodes of the series are named after locations that a member of the Kurc family had to escape from following the Nazi invasion of Poland. “Our team and production designer constructed a vast complex of buildings in Bucharest’s back lot, transforming it into three distinct cities in Poland,” stated Lipez. The show travels to many locations.”

The We Were the Lucky Ones Season 1 Episode 7 release date is April 25, 2024. The We Were the Lucky Ones Season 1 Episode 7 estimated release time are as follows:

9:01 PM – PT (Pacific Standard Time)

12:01 AM – ET (Eastern Standard Time)

5:01 AM – BST (British Summer Time)

6:01 AM – CEST (Central European Standard Time)

You can quickly register for Hulu on their official website in order to watch Episode 7 of the show. Two user-tailored subscription options are available on Hulu. For a reasonable $7.99 a month, you may access Hulu’s collection with occasional advertising by subscribing to the Hulu (With Ads) plan. However, for $17.99 a month, the Hulu (No Ads) package offers seamless viewing without any advertisements.

Joey King reveals her experience with the show

With Erica Lipez spearheading the television adaptation, Season 1 of the show is a compelling adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s widely acclaimed novel. Watchers can see Logan Lerman’s outstanding performance as Addy Kurc and Joey King’s riveting portrayal of Halina Kurc. Amit Rahav, Hadas Yaron, Lior Ashkenazi, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Robin Weigert are among the other cast members.

On this week’s Just for Variety podcast, King says, “I think anyone who is a method actor is truly so brave and amazing, but I’m not a method actor myself. And I just don’t know how I could be when shooting a show like this because you need those breaks between takes and between setups with your friends.”

She revealed that it got pretty dark, and sometimes, one needs that relief at the snack table with each other. “There would be moments when you simply didn’t know when it would strike you, and it would get really depressing. Everybody had their instances where they were filming a scene and enjoying themselves. Then, all of a sudden, someone started crying and hyperventilating because it was like a wave that went over them.”

On set, Hulu also provided trauma therapists for the actors and crew. “I thought it was so great that they would come and check on each of us so often,” King adds. Ultimately, though King believes that the cast’s ability to support one another made the most difficult days tolerable, King found that watching films with his co-stars was very beneficial: “We’d watch ‘Finding Nemo’ because we just needed to.”

