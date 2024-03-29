Joey King Reveals Working On We Were The Lucky Ones Was 'Really Beautiful Thing' For Her; DETAILS Inside

Joey King opened up about her show, We Were The Lucky Ones. The actress' latest release is a Holocaust tale set during the time when the Germans attacked the Jews. Speaking of working in the film, King shared that it was a "really beautiful thing." She termed it different as well because she feels that it "pulls at your heart in a different way" than the other projects she had ever taken up.

What Did Joey King Say About Her Role In The Film?

In conversation with People Magazine, King revealed about playing the role of a Jewish girl in We Were The Lucky Ones. She said, "I don't know exactly what I believe in. I'm still figuring that out. But I do feel a really loving tie to my Judaism. It's the tradition that is my favorite part because I always say I love all the holidays and all the traditions because it's just a reason to get together with my family."

Speaking of her show, The Kissing Booth star shared, "I do feel lucky to be part of a show that celebrates Jews. I was always really proud to be who I am, but working on a show where it's the theme 24/7, you are dealing with this heavy subject matter and your own background tied with it, it was a really beautiful thing."

Joey shared about the difficulties she faced while dealing with a heavy subject on the sets. She confessed, "There were some nights where it was really hard, and I would call my sisters, my husband, or my mom and just talk through what the day was like; call my husband on FaceTime while we watched a comedy special together on FaceTime or something like that."

Joey King Shares That Sets Are Her Happy Place

During the interview, King shared that she is happy on set. The actress revealed, "The job is my favorite thing in the world. I love what I do so much, so for me, all I really want to do is just be around for a long time and keep working. I hope I'm still acting until the day that I'm on my deathbed."

Speaking of her early days in the industry, Joey said, "There was many opportunities for me to go a different direction with my life that would've been not a good direction. Those opportunities, unfortunately, presented themselves many times, but my mom and, my sisters, and my grandma made me feel really safe and protected. I care about their opinion of me so much, and I always wanted to make them proud. They were really my grounding force."

We Were The Lucky Ones is available to watch on Hulu.

