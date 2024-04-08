I Feel A Lot More Confident': Joey King Reveals How Taking Fashion Risks Made Her A 'Happier Person'

Joey King is in love with the fashion of the 40s and nothing has made her feel more comfortable in her “own skin.” The actress who plays Halina in the new Hulu drama ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ which is based in the 1940s. The Kissing Booth star revealed how she fell in love with the fashion from the era and how it made her feel beautiful.

Joey Kings talk about fashion in the 1940s

Joey King who stars in the Hulu drama ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ with Logan Lerman spoke about how the costumes from the show gave her a new perspective on fashion. She said, “Every time I put something on, I was like, ‘I feel like this is how I'm supposed to dress every day.’” The star spoke about how the clothes made her feel extremely comfortable in her skin. In an interview with People, Joey admitted that even though she loved wearing the clothes on the show, wearing them in real life would have earned her a few too many strange looks.

The 24-year-old hopes that the style from the 40s gets back in trend “sooner rather than later because I really think that was an era for clothing that you can feel the celebration of a female body through.” King admitted that when she’s at home her go-to fashion preference is something comfortable, preferably a pair of pajamas. She explained how putting in something like jeans makes her much more productive. “Whether it's a brush of mascara or putting on a cute little necklace with an outfit that I was just whatever about, I do feel it affects my confidence [and] my productivity level,” she continued.

Joey King talks about her relationship with fashion

Joey King pointed out that her sisters Kelli and Hunter were her “idols” and spoke about joining theatre to follow in their footsteps. She explained how growing up and not having “a lot of money” meant she would shop only at Burlington, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. The star explained how being fashionable wasn’t a big part of her childhood and how it came down to just wearing what fit them. “I did not grow up really understanding the importance of how fashion can make you feel,” she added.

King said that working with her stylist Jared Eng made her realise “how fashion can really affect your relationship with yourself.” The actress revealed how “playing around” with fashion and taking “risks” helped with her self-esteem. “I have a pretty big personality, and I have never shied away from taking fashion risks, but now I feel a lot more confident in myself because I have more of a taste and more of a style,” the actress said.

Joey now wants her mother to experiment with fashion. She admitted that she always tries to persuade her mom to take risks. The actress speaks about how she became a “happier person” once she started taking fashion risks and she hopes her mother too can experience that one day.

