Who is Joey King's husband Steven Piet? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the Kissing booth actress

Joey King, known for her role as Elle Evans in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, has captivated viewers with her on-screen romance. However, her real-life love story with director and producer Steven Piet is a more private affair. Let's delve into the details of Steven Piet's life and his relationship with Joey King.

Steven Piet's life, career, and relationship timeline

The first meeting on set

Joey King and Steven Piet's love story began on the set of Hulu's 2019 drama series, The Act. Piet, a director, producer, and writer, directed two episodes of the show, where King's stellar performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard earned her Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations. The couple made their first public appearance at an Emmy party in September 2019, and later in 2022, Piet proposed to King.

Steven Piet's Professional Life

Director and Producer

Piet's career includes directing episodes for shows like Channel Zero, Briarpatch, and The Act. He co-wrote and directed the 2015 indie movie Uncle John and served as a co-executive producer for The Act and Briarpatch. Piet's dedication to his craft is evident in his approach, as he expressed in a Vanity Fair interview about The Act's final episode. He said, "I felt like my job was to step back as much as I could and just have the camera in the right place and let these amazing actors do what they do best … At times, I was so lost in their performances that I was forgetting to say, 'Cut.' "

Advertisement

Journey from Chicago to Hollywood

Born in Chicago, Piet studied film at the Savannah College of Art and Design. After completing his education, he worked in the production industry in Chicago before making his move to Hollywood.

First public appearance with Joey King

Joey King and Steven Piet were first spotted together at a Harry Potter screening in Hollywood in September 2019, marking the beginning of their public relationship.

Steven Piet has good relations with Joey's family

Piet has integrated well into King's family, attending events with her sisters and celebrating holidays together. He has even participated in virtual family gatherings and appeared in photos shared by King's grandmother on Instagram.

The Proposal

ALSO READ: What was Britney Spears' conservatorship dispute? Exploring its timeline and her eventual freedom

Piet proposed to King in February 2022, and the couple announced their engagement through heartfelt Instagram posts, expressing their deep connection and joy. The engagement marked the beginning of their journey towards marriage.

Wedding Bells in Spain

On September 2, 2023, Joey King and Steven Piet exchanged vows at a destination wedding in Spain, surrounded by close family and friends, as reported by PEOPLE.

Social Media Presence

Steven Piet often graces Joey King's Instagram, showcasing their adventures together, from playful painting sessions to surprise reunions after long periods apart. The couple celebrated their third anniversary in February 2023 with a video montage on TikTok and Instagram.

Professional collaboration and travels

King and Piet not only share a personal life but also collaborate professionally. King praised their compatibility while working on The Act, emphasizing their shared passion. The couple enjoys traveling together, going on road trips, and sharing their adventures on social media.

ALSO READ: Top 6 milestones Taylor Swift achieved this year as Eras Tour concert film might be released in China