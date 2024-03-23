'Everything's Just A Little Bit Sweeter Now': Joey King Gushes About Married Life With Husband Steven Piet

Joey King cannot stop gushing about her married life. The actress married producer-writer Steven Piet in September 2023. The couple walked the red carpet together for the first time after their wedding at King's movie We Were the Lucky Ones premiere.

In conversation with People magazine, the Kissing Booth star opened up about being married to her "best friend," as earlier she claimed, it was just a matter of asking out.

What Did Joey King Say About Her Married Life?

While talking to the entertainment outlet, King said, "It's hard to say because people like... Nothing really changed because we've lived together before. But I always say, and this is very true, that there's just something... Everything's just a little bit sweeter now."

Speaking of her wedding day, the actress shared, "We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day. My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbons and tied them up. It was so cute."

Joey King and Steven Piet initially tied the knot in August in a civil ceremony and had a grand wedding on September 2, 2023. After their first marriage, the couple went bowling and celebrated their union.

How Did Joey King Confess Her Feelings To Her Husband?

In her conversations with a portal, The Act actress shared, "I've never really been afraid to tell people how I feel about them. Not to say I wasn't painfully nervous when I asked my husband out; I was freaking out! I was so nervous, but I knew that he would never do it 'cause he was so respectful and so sweet. I truly had no idea if he was even interested in me or not. I knew that if I didn't, I would think about it forever. I just had to do it."

Speaking of her favorite moments from the big day, the Bullet Train star revealed, "There's so many favorite moments. We were fully prepared to just lean into this rain wedding, and it was going to be fabulous. As guests arrive for the ceremony, the sun starts shining. I was like, 'This is insane. Do I believe in God?' I'm just kidding, but it was better than we ever could have dreamed."

Steven and Joey met on the sets of the film The Act.

